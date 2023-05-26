^

KathNiel among Outstanding Asian Star nominees at Seoul International Drama Awards

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 26, 2023 | 12:57pm
KathNiel among Outstanding Asian Star nominees at Seoul International Drama Awards
Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla star in the hit nightly series "2 Good 2 Be True."
ABS-CBN Entertainment, 2G2BT via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo are among the Filipino nominees for the Outstanding Asian Star category of the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA).

This particular category recognizes six artists from six different countries — South Korea, China, Thailand, Japan and Taiwan — though people are also allowed to vote artists not from their own country.

Nominated alongside the KathNiel duo are "Maria Clara at Ibarra" star Barbie Forteza, singer Julie Anne San Jose, and a previous SDA winner Dennis Trillo.

Highlighting the category are the nominated Korean artists going head-to-head with another namely "Taxi Driver" star Lee Je-hoon, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" star Park Eun-bin, Girls' Generation member Yoon-ah, and exes Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo.

One new category at the awards show is the Idolchamp Artist Award, created due to the global popularity of Kpop, where idols from ENHYPEN, PENTAGON, and Girls' Generation, are nominated.

Meanwhile Kim Ho-joong and EXO's Baekhyun are up for the Outstanding Drama Original Soundtrack award. All three aforementioned awards will be voted by the general public through voting app "Idolchamp."

Related: Daniel Padilla to star with Kathryn Bernardo, John Arcilla in upcoming films

Voted winners will be invited to the 18th Seoul International Drama Awards taking place on September 21.

The SDA previously announced that 344 series from 44 countries and regions, the largest number of entries to date, were submitted this year including 15 from earthquake-stricken Türkiye and a debut submission from Greece.

"The Glory," "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," "Bargain," "Anna," "Accused," Japan's "War of Trap" and "First Love, Hatsukoi" and Thailand's "Finding the Rainbow" are just a few of those series vying for recognition.

"It’s true that these are one of the fabulous and the successful series in the market, but we know well that every single entry is produced by the great efforts of the numerous people who are concerned," said the SDA organizers. "We can proudly say the SDA is the only festival in Korea that we can meet various series around the world like even from Greece, Norway, Israel and Australia."

Last year, Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano received the Outstanding Asian Star award. Other Filipinos like Trillo who have won at the SDA include Alden Richards and Dingdong Dantes.

RELATED: WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla viral sweet video at Cathy Garcia-Molina's wedding

