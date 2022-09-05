^

Belle Mariano is first Filipina to win at Seoul International Drama Awards

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 5, 2022 | 8:00pm
Belle Mariano is first Filipina to win at Seoul International Drama Awards
"He's Into Her" star Belle Mariano
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — "He's Into Her" star Belle Mariano won the Outstanding Asian Star award at the 17th Seoul International Drama Awards.

Rise Artists Studio, ABS-CBN Films’ talent management arm, confirmed in an Instagram post Belle's win as the first Filipina to bag the award.

“Congrats Belle for winning the 'OUTSTANDING ASIAN STAR' in the Seoul International Drama Awards,” Rise Artists said. “Rise Fam is very proud of you!” 

Belle's victory comes after the back-to-back wins of  Kapuso stars Alden Richards and Dingdong Dantes in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Mariano will be joining the other honorees in a formal awarding in Seoul, South Korea, to be broadcast live on KBS 2TV on September 22.

Belle and her "He's Into Her" co-star Donny Pangilinan were both nominated individually for the Outstanding Asian Star cup. 

Also known as "DonBelle," the pair also co-starred in “Love Is Color Blind" and will release an upcoming film, "An Inconvenient Love,” which will mark Star Cinema’s theatrical comeback this year.

