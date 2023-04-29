Daniel Padilla to star with Kathryn Bernardo, John Arcilla in upcoming films

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Daniel Padilla is set to star in three new movies, ending his film hiatus.

According to a report by ABS-CBN News, Daniel will star in the psychological suspense-thriller movie “The Guest," the comedy "Nang Mapagod si Kamatayan" and a reunion movie with girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo that will be directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina.

Directed by Jerrold Tarog, the “Heneral Luna” director said that "The Guest" features many twist and turns.

“Kind of imagining it na nasa modern-themed war. Marami siyang twists and turns bilang nasa puso ko 'yung kadiliman. Medyo mindf**k na pelikula siya,” Jerrold said.

Daniel will be working with award-winning actor John Arcilla in the suspense-thriller movie.

"Nang Mapagod si Kamatayan," meanwhile, is a light-hearted comedy that also stars Zanjoe Marudo.

“Nandun 'yung comedy pero 'di siya slapstick na pagpapatawa. Nakakatawa ang buhay. Dun siya. 'Di siya slapstick,” Daniel said.

It is an adaptation of Ricky Lee's book "Kung Alam N'yo Lang." Dan Villegas will direct it.

Last but not least, Daniel will reunite with his girlfriend Kathryn and Garcia-Molina, the director of his and Kathryn's movie "The Hows Of Us."

“Galing kami ng serye pero it’s been a while na makita kami sa box-office ulit. Masyado nang nakaka-miss manood ng pelikula ulit. Hindi kasi natuloy 'yung huli naming gagawin,” he said.

“Pero nag-evolve na siya into this, ito na. May mga rason 'yung mga bagay kaya 'di natutuloy. Alam ko na 'yung storyline. Ito literal na bago talaga 'yung gagawin namin. Medyo matrabaho pero very exciting,” he added.

