Belle Mariano graces Seoul International Drama Awards 2022 red carpet with K-drama greats

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano was a sight to behold on the red carpet of the 17th Seoul International Drama Awards where she is one of the recipients of this year's Outstanding Asian Star award.

Mariano wore a pink gown reminiscent of a dragonfly's wings as she walked the carpet alongside Rise Artists Studio Head Mico Del Rosario.

Also honored with the award like Mariano are China’s Wallace Chung, Japan’s Yusei Yagi, Taiwan’s Alice Ko, and Thailand’s Krit Amnuaydechkorn.

Mariano is the first Filipina to win the prize.

The five Asian artists beat out nearly 200 other artists for the award, including Mariano's "He's Into Her" co-star Donny Pangilinan.

Mariano is also the first Filipina to win the award after previous wins by Gabby Concepcion, Dennis Trillo, Alden Richards, and Dingdong Dantes, the latter two having back-to-back victories in 2019 and 2020.

The actress also starred with Pangilinan in their first film as the "DonBelle" love team in 2021's "Love is Color Blind" and will be next be seen together in "An Inconvenient Love."

Other Seoul International Drama Awards 2022 winners include Kim Seonho of Netflix hit "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" as Outstanding Korean Drama Actor; K-pop star Kang Daniel of "Rookie Cops" for Outstanding Korean Idol Actor, and Blackpink’s Jisoo of "Snowdrop" for Outstanding Korean Drama Actress."

