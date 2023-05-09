'Ako ba pinariringgan mo?': Ogie Diaz reacts to Xander Ford's baptismal rant

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz reacted to Xander Ford's social media post about no-shows at his son's baptism.

In his YouTube show “Showbiz Update,” Ogie asked Xander if he's the one that the social media personality was pertaining to.

“Ako ba pinariringgan mo Xander Ford?” Ogie said.

Ogie said that the baptism had a conflict with his schedule.

“Pasensya na Xander kung ako man itong pinariringgan mo, pasensya na. Pero hindi ako nag-promise kay Xander na makakarating kasi nga 'yun nga 'yung conflict doon," Ogie said.

“Pero sabi ko naman ipadadala ko ang aking regalo. E hiningi ko naman kay Xander ‘yung kanyang ano, bank details, alam na. Para sa inaanak ko 'yun,” he added.

Ogie also advised Xander that not all godparents will have the time to attend a baptismal.

“Saka Xander alam naman nating may solian ng kandila, ‘wag kang magpapasoli ng kandila lalo na’t ‘di naman tinanggihan ‘yung anak mo na maging sila ‘yung pangalawang magulang,” he said.

Xander recently expressed his frustration after some of his baby's godparents failed to show up at the ceremony held in Cavite.

"Anak, kahit kunti lang tayo sa binyag mo, sila naman 'yung mga tao na dimo inasahang pupunta pero pumunta sila at 'yun ang totoo sa atin," he said. — Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel

