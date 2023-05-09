^

Entertainment

'Ako ba pinariringgan mo?': Ogie Diaz reacts to Xander Ford's baptismal rant

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 9, 2023 | 6:28pm
'Ako ba pinariringgan mo?': Ogie Diaz reacts to Xander Ford's baptismal rant
Comedian, broadcaster and talent manager Ogie Diaz
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz reacted to Xander Ford's social media post about no-shows at his son's baptism. 

In his YouTube show “Showbiz Update,” Ogie asked Xander if he's the one that the social media personality was pertaining to.

“Ako ba pinariringgan mo Xander Ford?” Ogie said. 

Ogie said that the baptism had a conflict with his schedule. 

“Pasensya na Xander kung ako man itong pinariringgan mo, pasensya na. Pero hindi ako nag-promise kay Xander na makakarating kasi nga 'yun nga 'yung conflict doon," Ogie said. 

“Pero sabi ko naman ipadadala ko ang aking regalo. E hiningi ko naman kay Xander ‘yung kanyang ano, bank details, alam na. Para sa inaanak ko 'yun,” he added. 

Ogie also advised Xander that not all godparents will have the time to attend a baptismal. 

“Saka Xander alam naman nating may solian ng kandila, ‘wag kang magpapasoli ng kandila lalo na’t ‘di naman tinanggihan ‘yung anak mo na maging sila ‘yung pangalawang magulang,” he said. 

Xander recently expressed his frustration after some of his baby's godparents failed to show up at the ceremony held in Cavite.

"Anak, kahit kunti lang tayo sa binyag mo, sila naman 'yung mga tao na dimo inasahang pupunta pero pumunta sila at 'yun ang totoo sa atin," he said. — Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel

RELATED: Xander Ford hurt by no-shows at son's baptism  

OGIE DIAZ

XANDER FORD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vic Sotto reacts to Maja Salvador replacing Maine Mendoza in &lsquo;Eat Bulaga,&rsquo; &lsquo;ninong&rsquo; to both Maine, Maja weddings

Vic Sotto reacts to Maja Salvador replacing Maine Mendoza in ‘Eat Bulaga,’ ‘ninong’ to both Maine, Maja weddings

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
“Oo naman… Hindi pwedeng tanggihan.”
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ang Huling El Bimbo' musical returns with new cast, fresh choreography

'Ang Huling El Bimbo' musical returns with new cast, fresh choreography

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Theater musical "Ang Huling El Bimbo" made its highly-anticipated comeback to the Newport Performing Arts Theater featuring...
Entertainment
fbtw
Be kind to anyone: Aga Muhlach shares hard lesson he learned during the lowest point of his life

Be kind to anyone: Aga Muhlach shares hard lesson he learned during the lowest point of his life

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The actor said he will never maltreat or look down on anyone because he experienced being at the lowest point in his life...
Entertainment
fbtw
Instagram official: Zeinab Harake, Ray Parks confirmed to be dating

Instagram official: Zeinab Harake, Ray Parks confirmed to be dating

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Content creator Zeinab Harake and basketball star Ray Parks confirmed that they are dating. 
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Di lahat nadadaan sa pera&rsquo;: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

‘Di lahat nadadaan sa pera’: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
“Wala, hindi ako gan’un."
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Kailangan ng bata, kailangan niyo rin': Rica Peralejo advocates for families going outdoors

'Kailangan ng bata, kailangan niyo rin': Rica Peralejo advocates for families going outdoors

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Actress-turned-content creator Rica Peralejo has been a fan of the outdoors long before she got married and had kids, and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ed Sheeran calls friendship with Taylor Swift a 'kind of therapy'

Ed Sheeran calls friendship with Taylor Swift a 'kind of therapy'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has a really tight friendship with fellow singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, so much so that...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Treasure treats Manila fans to fun nights

WATCH: Treasure treats Manila fans to fun nights

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
K-pop group Treasure had its Philippine fans on their feet during its two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena last April...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ryan Cayabyab, Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra launch Filipino folk songs on Spotify

Ryan Cayabyab, Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra launch Filipino folk songs on Spotify

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 hours ago
Coinciding with the gala concert, the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the PPO have partnered with Widescope Entertainment...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I was just like a housewife': Small Laude talks vlogging, gives tips to aspiring vloggers
play
Exclusive

'I was just like a housewife': Small Laude talks vlogging, gives tips to aspiring vloggers

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
Believe it or not, but socialite-turned-popular-vlogger Small Laude revealed that she is more filtered on camera than of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with