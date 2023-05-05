Xander Ford hurt by no-shows at son's baptism

Xander Ford with girlfriend Gena Magno and their baby

MANILA, Philippines — Social media personality Xander Ford's baby was recently baptized.

Xander posted a photo of his baby Xeres Isaiah with girlfriend Gena Mago on his Instagram.

He expressed his frustration after some of his baby's godparents failed to show up at the ceremony held in Cavite.

"Anak, kahit kunti lang tayo sa binyag mo, sila naman 'yung mga tao na dimo inasahang pupunta pero pumunta sila at 'yun ang totoo sa atin," he said.

He also thanked the godparents who attended and celebrated the special occasion with them.

"Madami silang trabaho. Mga sikat din iba mong ninong pero pinili nila pumunta at makita ka. Maramaing salamat mga ninong," he said.

The internet personality revealed last December that he and his girlfriend welcomed their first child.

Born Marlou Arizala, Xander rose to fame after he had plastic surgery. Since then, he has been involved in different controversies, such as an alleged attempted rape.

He also admitted that a recording of him calling Kathryn Bernardo "sakang" is paid content.

