^

Entertainment

Xander Ford hurt by no-shows at son's baptism

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 11:19am
Xander Ford hurt by no-shows at son's baptism
Xander Ford with girlfriend Gena Magno and their baby
Xander Ford via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Social media personality Xander Ford's baby was recently baptized. 

Xander posted a photo of his baby Xeres Isaiah with girlfriend Gena Mago on his Instagram. 

He expressed his frustration after some of his baby's godparents failed to show up at the ceremony held in Cavite. 

"Anak, kahit kunti lang tayo sa binyag mo, sila naman 'yung mga tao na dimo inasahang pupunta pero pumunta sila at 'yun ang totoo sa atin," he said. 

He also thanked the godparents who attended and celebrated the special occasion with them. 

"Madami silang trabaho. Mga sikat din iba mong ninong pero pinili nila pumunta at makita ka. Maramaing salamat mga ninong," he said.

The internet personality revealed last December that he and his girlfriend welcomed their first child. 

Born Marlou Arizala, Xander rose to fame after he had plastic surgery. Since then, he has been involved in different controversies, such as an alleged attempted rape. 

He also admitted that a recording of him calling Kathryn Bernardo "sakang" is paid content. 

RELATED: 'Bayad ako': Xander Ford wants to personally apologize to Kathryn Bernardo
 

XANDER FORD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Universe na lang, 'wag na Miss': Gloria Diaz explains why she doesn't agree with new Miss Universe rules

'Universe na lang, 'wag na Miss': Gloria Diaz explains why she doesn't agree with new Miss Universe rules

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz shared her ideas on Miss Universe Organization's expanded eligibility rule that now includes...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I acknowledge them': Ellen Adarna says she already met ex John Lloyd Cruz's girlfriend Isabel Santos

'I acknowledge them': Ellen Adarna says she already met ex John Lloyd Cruz's girlfriend Isabel Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actress Ellen Adarna revealed that she already met her ex-partner John Lloyd Cruz's girlfriend Isabel Santos. 
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla viral sweet video at Cathy Garcia-Molina's wedding
play

WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla viral sweet video at Cathy Garcia-Molina's wedding

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
t is often said that those who get the garter and the bouquet in a wedding are bound to tie the knot next. Will this be the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cherry Pie Picache praises 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' star Coco Martin

Cherry Pie Picache praises 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' star Coco Martin

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Cherry Pie Picache held back tears as she praised her "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" co-star Coco Martin, who is also a writer and...
Entertainment
fbtw
APT Entertainment to do more shows for TV5

APT Entertainment to do more shows for TV5

By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
A new sitcom produced by APT Entertainment, Inc. is set to premiere on TV5 on May 14.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Celebrities getting bashed is proof of effectiveness &mdash; John Estrada

Celebrities getting bashed is proof of effectiveness — John Estrada

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 minutes ago
"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" actor John Estrada shared his opinion on actors getting bashed by the public because of the roles they...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2023 unveils candidates' portraits in glam shot exhibit

Binibining Pilipinas 2023 unveils candidates' portraits in glam shot exhibit

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 hours ago
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., organizers of the annual Binibining Pilipinas pageant, formally unveiled the portraits...
Entertainment
fbtw
National Costume winner Eastern Visayas has most Miss Universe Philippines 2023 wins so far

National Costume winner Eastern Visayas has most Miss Universe Philippines 2023 wins so far

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 hours ago
Besides winning the Photo Shoot Challenge, Airissh Ramos of Eastern Visayas added two more feathers in her cap by winning...
Entertainment
fbtw
Golda Rosheuvel on the greatest love lesson from Queen Charlotte

Golda Rosheuvel on the greatest love lesson from Queen Charlotte

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 13 hours ago
Queen Charlotte, the new world created within the Bridgerton universe, has arrived on Netflix.
Entertainment
fbtw
From mall show to music video: Christian shares &lsquo;full circle&rsquo; moment with Barbie

From mall show to music video: Christian shares ‘full circle’ moment with Barbie

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
Christian Bautista never imagined that the “young, bright-eyed” girl he came across with some time ago during...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with