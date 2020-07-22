Xander Ford accused of pretending to be bisexual to dodge rape allegations

MANILA, Philippines — Internet personality Xander Ford, who recently came out as bisexual, has been accused of hiding behind the banner of the LGBTQIA+ community to avoid allegations of rape and abuse by his ex-girlfriend.

In a now-unavailable Facebook post, Ysah Cabrejas described in length the alleged abuse she received from Xander as well as photos of their conversations and bruises she got.

"BAGO AKO SUMUKO NAG TIIS MUNA AKO pinipilit mo’ko na may mangyari satin Kahit na meron ako at kahit na AYAW KO Pag hindi ako pumayag magagalit ka kaya nga ako nag kapasa gawa mo Kasi pinilit mo ko,” read Ysah’s post which claimed that Xander forced her to have sex with him against her will.

Related: Xander Ford answers girlfriend's rape allegations

Online users have since called out Xander over suspicions that his recent displays of femininity and a YouTube vlog featuring his supposed boyfriend were all for show.

“I'm with my loved one. Hindi ko siya ipapakita sa inyo kasi medyo nahihiya pa ako kasi siyempre private po itong kung anumang meron,” Xander introduced his initially masked boyfriend in a Monday vlog.



However, a woman claiming to be the real girlfriend of Xander's boyfriend has come forward to spoil the online personality's alleged act.

A certain Samantha Nicole in a now-unavailable post that has since surfaced on social media accused Xander of "bakla baklaan" (pretending to be gay).

"Hindi ko na talaga kinakaya panloloko mo sa mga tao Xander Ford!!!! Hindi ko na din kaya panggagamit mo sa boyfriend ko!!!" read her post.

just saw this on fb but deleted post na daw . tsk tsk ..



Xander Ford , ano na ? lol pic.twitter.com/6MrtwAddYm — ????????????????????199???? (@camilleranoco) July 21, 2020



Here’s what netizens are saying about Xander’s revelation.

xander ford acting all feminine thinking that's what bisexuality is all about... pic.twitter.com/VQFSYcmGTC — ????STAN KATY AND OTHER POP GURLIES!!! ???? (@katyperriat) July 21, 2020

the gays and the straights coming together to beat xander ford's ass pic.twitter.com/YYVTXP9KA8 — merlyn ? (@LILSANAKE) July 21, 2020

Xander Ford using the lgbtq+ communty to dodge his charges...



The LGBTQ+ Community: pic.twitter.com/5MzMuxAlZN — Nick????‍???? (@ack_wash) July 21, 2020

So,Xander Ford uses LGBT to escape his rape issue.Woahhh.???? pic.twitter.com/dndywrXBgd — itsyou_pjjayy (@pjjayy_) July 21, 2020