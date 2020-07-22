COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
In an Instagram story on Jul. 18, 2020, Xander Ford wrote, "I am part of LGBTQ #BISEXUAL."
Xander Ford via Instagram
Xander Ford accused of pretending to be bisexual to dodge rape allegations
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2020 - 11:56am

MANILA, Philippines — Internet personality Xander Ford, who recently came out as bisexual, has been accused of hiding behind the banner of the LGBTQIA+ community to avoid allegations of rape and abuse by his ex-girlfriend.

In a now-unavailable Facebook post, Ysah Cabrejas described in length the alleged abuse she received from Xander as well as photos of their conversations and bruises she got.

 

 

"BAGO AKO SUMUKO NAG TIIS MUNA AKO pinipilit mo’ko na may mangyari satin Kahit na meron ako at kahit na AYAW KO Pag hindi ako pumayag magagalit ka kaya nga ako nag kapasa gawa mo Kasi pinilit mo ko,” read Ysah’s post which claimed that Xander forced her to have sex with him against her will.

Online users have since called out Xander over suspicions that his recent displays of femininity and a YouTube vlog featuring his supposed boyfriend were all for show.

“I'm with my loved one. Hindi ko siya ipapakita sa inyo kasi medyo nahihiya pa ako kasi siyempre private po itong kung anumang meron,” Xander introduced his initially masked boyfriend in a Monday vlog.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank You ????????

A post shared by Xander Ford (@z4nder.official) on


However, a woman claiming to be the real girlfriend of Xander's boyfriend has come forward to spoil the online personality's alleged act.

A certain Samantha Nicole in a now-unavailable post that has since surfaced on social media accused Xander of "bakla baklaan" (pretending to be gay).

"Hindi ko na talaga kinakaya panloloko mo sa mga tao Xander Ford!!!! Hindi ko na din kaya panggagamit mo sa boyfriend ko!!!" read her post.


Here’s what netizens are saying about Xander’s revelation.

 

