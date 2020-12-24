Xander Ford nabbed for attempted rape

MANILA, Philippines — Social media personality Xander Ford was apprehended yesterday by the Manila Police District on charges of attempted rape and physical abuse filed by his former girlfriend.

Ford, whose real name is Marlou Arizala, was detained at the Padre Algue police precinct in Tondo. He is facing charges of attempted rape and violation of the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act.

Police arrested Ford in Pasay based on a warrant issued by Judge Maria Celestina Cruz-Mangrobang of the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 38.

The court set the bail at P18,000.

Ford pleaded for forgiveness from his former girlfriend and asked that the case be settled out of court.

The complainant had accused Ford of physically assaulting and attempting to rape her.