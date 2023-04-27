^

'I love her to death': Enrique Gil clarifies relationship status with Liza Soberano

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 27, 2023 | 9:12am
'I love her to death': Enrique Gil clarifies relationship status with Liza Soberano
'Make It With You' stars Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Returning Kapamilya actor Enrique Gil clarified that he and girlfriend Liza Soberano are still in a relationship. 

In a report by "TV Patrol," Enrique said that they are used to breakup rumors surrounding their relationship. 

“We’re good, we’re good,” he said.

“She’s just really busy with her stuff there. I am going to be visiting her maybe when my schedule clears up. I think she’s coming back here. But yeah, we’re good,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Enrique said that he's fully supporting Liza's chosen Hollywood career because he loves her to death. 

“Because Hope is in the US, she is doing her own thing which I am going to support no matter what. I love her to death,” he said.

“I just really support her no matter what. I know it’s hard to go on a new path but I support her nonetheless. And who knows? You might be seeing her coming back in the near future,” he added. 

Nonetheless, Enrique admitted that long-distance relationship is hard. 

“It’s hard, we don’t talk like we used to due to different time zones. But we still keep in touch and she’s good there. She has a team with her there which is really good,” he said.

Philstar
