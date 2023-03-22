Liza Soberano apologizes to ABS-CBN, Ogie Diaz, Enrique Gil

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano apologized to ABS-CBN as well as to other personalities she offended on her "life update" YouTube video.

In Boy Abunda's "The Interviewer," Liza said that it wasn't her intention to offend them.

"I’m sorry again also to them if there were people that I’ve worked closely with that were offended by some of the things that I said in my vlog, that wasn’t the intention but then also I’m thankful to them," she said.

"And they know this, I’m thankful for them for taking a risk on me when I was a nobody, for investing on me, developing me, creating Liza Soberano. And thank you also for being so understanding when I decided to not renew with them," she added.

Liza also apologized to her former talent manager Ogie Diaz. She also thanked Ogie for everything she achieved because of him.

“To Tito Ogie, I would like to say sorry if I hurt his feelings through my vlog, and I would say thank you for everything that I have, everything that I know, and everything that I achieved through his help,” Liza said.

Liza also apologized to boyfriend Enrique Gil for not being able to see his struggle with her career direction.

“I feel like I should say sorry to Quen for not being as understanding [to him], or for not being able to see through his struggles because I was struggling at the same time, too. I want to say thank you because he was very understanding of the whole situation,” she said.

“[Enrique] supports me with everything that I do. And he’s always been a good friend, good boyfriend, and everything that I could [ever ask for] amid my success. He was the person that I got to share it with in that way. And [LizQuen] was a good experience,” she added. —Video from The Boy Abunda Talk Channel YouTube channel

