Why 'Voltes V: Legacy' cinematic version? Director Mark Reyes explains, apologizes for glitches

MANILA, Philippines — Director Mark Reyes V revealed that it was GMA Films President Annette Gozon-Valdes' "crazy, brilliant" idea to release a cinematic version of the 80-episode live adaptation series of "Voltes V: Legacy."

"It's because as you saw now. You saw the Boazanian Skull Ship in its massive entirety. You know, you'll never get that on your tablet or on TV or on your phone," said the director at last Tuesday's media conference and screening.

GMA-7 released a mega trailer back in January that teased the audience to what they can expect from their live adaptation of the hit 1970s Japanese anime "Voltes V," which was shown in the Philippines in 1979 but was cut off short of its ending after the ban by then President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s administration for its "harmful effects" on children.

"That's why GMA decided, panoorin n'yo ito kung gusto niyo. Hindi namin sinasabi na pinipilit namin kayo pero iba ang experience ng cinema. It's surround sound. You see it on the big screen. You see Voltes V on a very big scale instead of watching it on TV. You have that choice. You're lucky that you'll be able to see what it's all about," he added.

The cinematic version of "Voltes V: Legacy" is the condensed first three weeks of the series slated to air on Philippine TV on GMA-7 on May 8. It is currently showing on select SM cinemas.

There were reported technical glitches on the first day of the screening.

"Mga Kapuso, we apologize for the technical issues we are currently encountering in various cinemas showing 'Voltes V: Legacy: The Cinematic Experience.' We are exerting all efforts to address these issues and we assure you that all ticket holders will be accommodated as soon as the glitch is resolved," the statement read.

Reyes revealed the show has been nine years in the making since he and Riot Inc.'s Jay Santiago did a pitch tape back in 2014.

The director was emotional as he explained how their project came to be as it went down the board and into production while a pandemic was affecting the world.

"What was scary was: could we have pulled it off? Lalo na sa mga kabataan. Kids these days. Their level is Marvel, 'Star Wars,' 'Pacific Rim.' Could we have pulled off?

"I just had the audacity or ignorance when I did a pitch with the help of Jason Santiago of Riot. Surprisingly, it was serendipity because Riot Inc.'s dream project was 'Voltes V'," he shared.

GMA and Riot had worked on several projects before, including "Encantadia," another Reyes work which he also had a helm in both versions, the original 2005 drama and the 2016 requel (retelling and sequel).



"Naubos ang dugo sa akin ng producers ko kasi budget pa lang with the pandemic. We had to stretch," he said.

"I think its safe to say that we added so much shooting days for 'Voltes V Legacy.' That's how adamant GMA was. No, hindi natin ito titipirin. We'll give it the best because the project deserves that. Calling it a legacy project, it has to, you know, it has to show. It has to be a revered, emulated, and hopefully, liked by you people."

WATCH: How "Voltes V: Legacy" was conceptualized and made

RELATED: ‘Voltes V: Legacy’ review: Finally, a Filipino movie that could rival Marvel, DC