^

Entertainment

'Promising': 'Voltes V: Legacy' new 'mega' trailer earns praises

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 1, 2023 | 10:48am
'Promising': 'Voltes V: Legacy' new 'mega' trailer earns praises
GMA-7 released a new almost 6-minute long trailer of the much-awaited live adaptation of Japanese anime "Voltes V: Legacy."
TOIE, Telesuccess Productions, GMA Entertainment Group via screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — A few days before it was released, teasers of the release of "Voltes V: Legacy" trailer were met with skepticism and "ha ha" reactions. It has changed mostly to awe and thumbs up, with little traces of amused reactions, as of this writing after its release at the strike of midnight right after GMA-7's New Year countdown show. 

The almost 6-minute trailer features the clips that were teased for almost two years now and more. Apart from Camp Big Falcon, the invading fleet of Boazanian Prince Zardoz and Voltes V himself, the trailer also gave a sneak peak into the world of the alien planet Boazan. 

It showed their way of life as horned alien species and the brewing tension among those who want to succeed its throne. 

Following the names used in the 1970s airing of the anime in the country, Baron Hrothgar or Ned Armstrong (Dennis Trillo) is introduced. It shows how he landed on Earth and met Mary Ann (Carla Abellana). They will give birth to three kids, Steve (Miguel Tanfelix), Robert "Big Bert" (Matt Lozano) and Little Jon (Raphael Landicho), who were trained since they were young to fight alongside the robot Voltes V in the event that the Boazanian empire invades Earth. 

Many were surprised to see the kind of CGI used in the adaptation, which they said is a level up from the usual Philippine TV fare. 

"Kung ineexpect nila na puro drama daw to, well may mga episodes na may drama talaga dahil sa animated series, mga bata pa kami non at inaabangan lang lagi ang pagvovolt in nila Voltes V. Tanging mga hardcore fans at edad nung 70s 80s at 90s lang makakaintindi at makakaappreciate netong series na to bukod sa ginawang live action, mailalarawan at maiaarte pa ng mga artista yung mga characters sa animated series. Despite the CGI, it's more like Pacific Rim (a little bit!) or a modern Ultraman-vibe pagdating sa fighting scenes ni Voltes V. Nevertheless, I can't WAIT!!!!!" a fan wrote in the comments section of GMA Network's Facebook page. 

Others noticed how Dennis Trillo is yet again featured in a live adaptation of a popular Japanese anime. He starred in the 2007 GMA-7 show "Zaido," which was supposed to be a spin-off of "Shaider." There were also who were amused and poked fun at his TV characters' crossover. He currently plays Crisostomo Ibarra in "Maria Clara at Ibarra," who is expected to transition into Simoun as written in "El Filibusterismo," as the show progresses. 

There were a number who were disappointed at the hint of a love triangle between Steve, Jamie Robinson (Ysabel Ortega) and another character played by Elle Villanueva.

"Okay na sana GMA 7, potek, bakit may love triangle? bakit may selosan? Bakit may agawan ng jowa??? Ang cringe nung part na yun!! Please you still have the whole first quarter of 2023, please remove that aspect from this show! Hindi ito Daimos, Voltes V to, story revolves around 4 brothers and their father," said one user on Facebook. 

GMA-7 has not announced the premiere date for "Voltes V: Legacy." It had previously said that the show will premiere in the second quarter of the year. 

RELATED: 'Ang galing ng Pinoy': Epy Quizon confident 'Voltes V: Legacy' will be world-class

VOLTES V

VOLTES V LEGACY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ABS-CBN News head Ging Reyes retires after 36 years of service

ABS-CBN News head Ging Reyes retires after 36 years of service

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
ABS-CBN announced the retirement of Integrated News and Current Affairs head Regina “Ging” Reyes by the end of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Spotify names most streamed Pinoy artists of 2022

Spotify names most streamed Pinoy artists of 2022

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 7 days ago
Zack Tabudlo and Ben&Ben are among the most streamed Filipino artists on Spotify this year.
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;2023 na amaccana accla&rsquo;: Nadine Lustre gives birth to new meme

‘2023 na amaccana accla’: Nadine Lustre gives birth to new meme

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Nadine Lustre welcomes the New Year with a new meme.  
Entertainment
fbtw
'It's only the beginning': Oscar, Grammy winner H.E.R. as first Filipina Disney princess
play
Exclusive

'It's only the beginning': Oscar, Grammy winner H.E.R. as first Filipina Disney princess

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Filipino-American Grammy Award winner H.E.R. took some time off her Philippine vacation last night for a quick catch-up with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro spends 'pinakamasayang Pasko' with family after posting P1M bail

Vhong Navarro spends 'pinakamasayang Pasko' with family after posting P1M bail

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
"Napakarami kong pinagpapasalamat… Thank you, Jesus! Happy Birthday!"
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
All the foreign music acts to look forward to this 2023

All the foreign music acts to look forward to this 2023

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
From K-pop stars to ‘90s boybands, here’s your guide to all the foreign artists who are so far coming to the Philippines...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;It wasn&rsquo;t just a job, it was a life&rsquo;: Ging Reyes retires as ABS-CBN news chief

‘It wasn’t just a job, it was a life’: Ging Reyes retires as ABS-CBN news chief

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 12 hours ago
“It wasn’t just a job, it was a life” was how REGINA “Ging” Reyes described her 36 years with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jose Mari Chan and Mariah Carey, the Christmas royalty

Jose Mari Chan and Mariah Carey, the Christmas royalty

By Baby A. Gil | 12 hours ago
Here in the Philippines, the No. 1 Filipino song of Christmas 2022 is doubtless Christmas in our Hearts by Jose Mari Chan....
Entertainment
fbtw
'Please show lots of support': Lee Jong Suk, IU's agencies confirm their relationship

'Please show lots of support': Lee Jong Suk, IU's agencies confirm their relationship

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 20 hours ago
South Korean stars Lee Jong Suk and IU are in a relationship, representatives of the couple confirmed Saturday.
Entertainment
fbtw
K-drama stars Lee Jong Suk, IU are secretly dating &mdash; report

K-drama stars Lee Jong Suk, IU are secretly dating — report

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 21 hours ago
The Internet went crazy after South Korean entertainment news outlet Dispatch revealed Saturday that K-drama stars...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with