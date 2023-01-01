'Promising': 'Voltes V: Legacy' new 'mega' trailer earns praises

MANILA, Philippines — A few days before it was released, teasers of the release of "Voltes V: Legacy" trailer were met with skepticism and "ha ha" reactions. It has changed mostly to awe and thumbs up, with little traces of amused reactions, as of this writing after its release at the strike of midnight right after GMA-7's New Year countdown show.

The almost 6-minute trailer features the clips that were teased for almost two years now and more. Apart from Camp Big Falcon, the invading fleet of Boazanian Prince Zardoz and Voltes V himself, the trailer also gave a sneak peak into the world of the alien planet Boazan.

It showed their way of life as horned alien species and the brewing tension among those who want to succeed its throne.

Following the names used in the 1970s airing of the anime in the country, Baron Hrothgar or Ned Armstrong (Dennis Trillo) is introduced. It shows how he landed on Earth and met Mary Ann (Carla Abellana). They will give birth to three kids, Steve (Miguel Tanfelix), Robert "Big Bert" (Matt Lozano) and Little Jon (Raphael Landicho), who were trained since they were young to fight alongside the robot Voltes V in the event that the Boazanian empire invades Earth.

Many were surprised to see the kind of CGI used in the adaptation, which they said is a level up from the usual Philippine TV fare.

"Kung ineexpect nila na puro drama daw to, well may mga episodes na may drama talaga dahil sa animated series, mga bata pa kami non at inaabangan lang lagi ang pagvovolt in nila Voltes V. Tanging mga hardcore fans at edad nung 70s 80s at 90s lang makakaintindi at makakaappreciate netong series na to bukod sa ginawang live action, mailalarawan at maiaarte pa ng mga artista yung mga characters sa animated series. Despite the CGI, it's more like Pacific Rim (a little bit!) or a modern Ultraman-vibe pagdating sa fighting scenes ni Voltes V. Nevertheless, I can't WAIT!!!!!" a fan wrote in the comments section of GMA Network's Facebook page.

brooooo voltes v legacy looks promising!!!! they're setting the standard this time so highhhh way better than any local japanese live action shows — ???? ???? (@seanseiii) December 31, 2022

Mindblowing yung Voltes V Legacy trailer. I knew it will be a notch higher compared sa ibang mga nagawa na in PH series history pero naexceed yung expectations ko. I consider this a win sa mga viewers. Can't wait to see what ABS has to offer. Mukhang exciting ang 2023 for TV. — ET (@escapingthought) December 31, 2022

Others noticed how Dennis Trillo is yet again featured in a live adaptation of a popular Japanese anime. He starred in the 2007 GMA-7 show "Zaido," which was supposed to be a spin-off of "Shaider." There were also who were amused and poked fun at his TV characters' crossover. He currently plays Crisostomo Ibarra in "Maria Clara at Ibarra," who is expected to transition into Simoun as written in "El Filibusterismo," as the show progresses.

#Ibarra nyo sumasideline sa Voltes V Legacy kase 13yrs mawawala sa noli https://t.co/Om7YDgbTMa — ish (@krchlkjwpsj) January 1, 2023

I remember Dennis Trillo played the role of Gallian / Zaido Blue in mediocre tokusatsu telenovela program Zaido of GMA 7 and Telesuccess Productions fifteen years ago

Now he's Ned Armstrong in Voltes V Legacy telenovela also by GMA 7 and Telesuccess Productions. — NEKO ?????? ???? ???? (@KuchingKing888) December 31, 2022

There were a number who were disappointed at the hint of a love triangle between Steve, Jamie Robinson (Ysabel Ortega) and another character played by Elle Villanueva.

"Okay na sana GMA 7, potek, bakit may love triangle? bakit may selosan? Bakit may agawan ng jowa??? Ang cringe nung part na yun!! Please you still have the whole first quarter of 2023, please remove that aspect from this show! Hindi ito Daimos, Voltes V to, story revolves around 4 brothers and their father," said one user on Facebook.

GMA-7 has not announced the premiere date for "Voltes V: Legacy." It had previously said that the show will premiere in the second quarter of the year.

