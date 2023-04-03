^

Coco Martin to Rendon Labador: 'Sana maging successful negosyo niya'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 3, 2023 | 4:29pm
Coco Martin to Rendon Labador: 'Sana maging successful negosyo niya'
Actor Coco Martin (right) wishes success for motivational speaker and sports bar owner Rendon Labador (left) and his business amid the issue involving them that started when the latter called out Coco for allegedly disrupting the businesses in Quiapo where the actor shoots his nightly show "Batang Quiapo."
STAR / File, Screengrab from Rendon Labador

MANILA, Philippines — Coco Martin said he wishes for Rendon Labador's business to be successful, while the latter has been mentioning the actor anew in his social media posts on the update on his newly opened sports bar which had to close due to reported dismal sales. 

"Wala akong kakayanan para magsalita sa bagay na 'yan," replied Coco to a group of press during a recent interview about allegedly asking fans not to support Labador's business.

He was speaking to the press with his "Apag" co-stars Gladys Reyes, Shaina Magdayao, Julio Diaz and Lito Lapid. Directed by Brillante Mendoza, the film is an official entry to the first Metro Manila Summer Film Festival. 

"Pero ako siyempre wini-wish ko sana maging successful 'yung negosyo niya at maging okay na lahat kasi hindi maganda na nagsisiraan o may mga nasasabi kang hindi maganda sa kapwa mo," the actor added. 

Labador, who describes himself as a motivational speaker, posted on his Facebook last week his sentiment regarding Coco's shooting in Quiapo, the setting to the latter's nightly primetime series "Batang Quiapo." 

"STORBO SA QUIAPO!!!! Dito ako nasasaktan kapag apektado sila. Kahit pagtulungan ninyo akong lahat, ipaglalaban ko parin ang alam kong tama!

"Coco Martin, huwag kang mag tanga tangahan.. maaring madaming blessings sayo pero sana may puso ka para sa mga maliit nating mga negosyante na apektado sa ginagawa mo. UMALIS KA NA SA QUIAPO at humanap ng sarili mong STUDIO para hindi ka nakaka storbo sa pag hahanap buhay nila," he wrote on Facebook. 

Labador was supposed to open his restaurant last week but had to close due to reported low turnout and sales. He reopened his restobar last March 31. 

"Babangon tayo ng mas malakas! Para malaman ninyo na business lang at walang personalan. Sa lahat ng Coco fans ililibre ko na ang entrance ninyo at free unlimited drinks pa! Para sa inyo ang party na ito  #CocoFansParty #stayMotivated," he announced on his Facebook page. — Video from N01 Entertainment YouTube channel

WATCH: Coco Martin's message for Rendon Labador

RELATED: 'Anak ng tokwa': Vlogger calls out Coco Martin for allegedly distracting small businesses in Quiapo

