LIST: Regine Velasquez, SB19 big winners at 8th Wish Music Awards

Regine Velasquez accepting her KDR Icon of Musical Excellence in the 8th Wish Music Awards

MANILA, Philippines — "Asia’s Songbird" Regine Velasquez was named KDR Icon of Musical Excellence at the 8th Wish Music Awards yesterday in Araneta Coliseum.

“Maraming maraming salamat po sa karangalang ito. Nagpapasalamat ako sa Panginoon for giving me this wonderful talent,” she said in her speech.

Taking home the most number of awards is P-pop outfit SB19 who won in three major categories, including Group of the Year. It also marked the fourth time that the “Bazinga” act clinched the special Wishers’ Choice award, which is given to the nominee who garnered the highest number of public votes across all categories.

SB19 member and R&B-hip-hop soloist FELIP was named Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

The winners were determined by votes from a panel of judges (70%) and the public (30%).

Below is the full list of acts who bagged WMA trophies:

Wishclusive Pop Performance of the Year

4th Impact – “Here We Go”

ena mori – “Vivid”

Maymay Entrata – “Amakabogera”

WINNER: SB19 – “Bazinga” (Beneficiary: Autism Society Philippines)

Wishclusive Ballad Performance of the Year

WINNER: Ben&Ben – “Magpahinga” (Beneficiary: Virlanie Foundation Inc.)

Frizzle Anne – “Alam Ko Naman”

The Juans – “Dulo”

Zack Tabudlo – “Give Me Your Forever”

Wishclusive R&B Performance of the Year

Cean Jr. – “YK”

WINNER: FELIP – “Palayo” (Beneficiary: A Home For The Angels Crisis Home For Abandoned Babies Foundation, INC.)

Lance Santdas – “Tunay”

Sam Concepcion – “Diwata”

Wishclusive Rock/Alternative Performance of the Year

Bandang Lapis – “Nang Dumating Ka”

Cheats – “Hakbang”

Sponge Cola – “Kung Ako Ang Pumiling Tapusin Ito”

WINNER: Zild – “Huminga” (Beneficiary: Adarna Group Foundation, INC.)

Wishclusive Hip-hop Performance of the Year

WINNER: Flow G – “Praning” (Beneficiary: Adarna Group Foundation, INC.)

Gloc-9 – “Pilak”

JMARA – “Mahal Kong Pilipinas”

JRLDM – “Para Sa Sarili”

Wishclusive Contemporary Folk Performance of the Year

WINNER: Adie – “Tahanan” (Beneficiary: Resources For The Blind, INC.)

Clara Benin – “blink”

Munimuni – “Bukas Makalawa”

syd hartha – “kung nag-aatubili”

Wishclusive Contemporary R&B Performance of the Year

Karylle – “Fine”

WINNER: Leanne & Naara – “Anticipation” (Beneficiary: Autism Society Philippines)

Lola Amour – “Fallen”

Paolo Sandejas – “Dad Jeans”

Wishclusive Collaboration of the Year

WINNER: JRLDM feat. Gloc-9 – “Lagi Na Lang” (Beneficiaries: Make-A-Wish Foundation and Philippine Cancer Society)

Lola Amour and Al James – “Madali”

Loonie feat. JROA – “Eskapo”

Nik Makino feat. Flow G – “Moon”

Wish Pop Song of the Year

“BANG” – G22

“Golden Arrow” – BINI

“Tumitigil Ang Mundo” – BGYO

WINNER: “WYAT” – SB19 (Beneficiary: Autism Society Philippines)

Wish Ballad Song of the Year

“Huling Mensahe” – Bandang Lapis

WINNER: “Kumpas” – Moira Dela Torre (Beneficiary: Virlanie Foundation Inc.)

“Laro” – Janine Teñoso

“The Ones We Once Loved” – Ben&Ben

Wish R&B Song of the Year

“Bitaw” – Daryl Ong

WINNER: “Hello 2.0 (Legends Only)” – James Reid (Beneficiary: A Home For The Angels Crisis Home For Abandoned Babies Foundation, INC.)

“Huling Gabi” – Quest

“NVMD” – Denise Julia

Wish Rock/Alternative Song of the Year

WINNER: “Asan Ka Na Ba” – Zack Tabudlo (Beneficiary: ChildHope Philippines)

“Isang Anghel” – Zild

“Liwanag” – The Juans

“NARARARARAMDAMAN” – BLASTER

Wish Hip-hop Song of the Year

WINNER: “Kagome” – Lo Ki (Beneficiary: ChildHope Philippines)

“Manila” – Young Cocoa

“PSG” – Al James

“Re-up” – Ez Mil

Wish Contemporary Folk Song of the Year

“Affable Dork” – Clara Benin

“Kunwari” – juan karlos

“LANGGA” – Wilbert Ross

WINNER: “Paninindigan Kita” – Ben&Ben (Beneficiary: Virlanie Foundation Inc.)

Wish Contemporary R&B Song of the Year

“ENOUGH” – of Mercury

“Kaya” – Paul Pablo

WINNER: “Pagsamo” – Arthur Nery (Beneficiary: Operation Smile Philippines Foundation, INC.)

“Reality Checklist” – Unique Salonga

Wish Song Collaboration of the Year

“Iba” – Zack Tabudlo and Moira Dela Torre

“Kamusta” – Shanti Dope feat. Flow G

WINNER: “Mahika” – Adie and Janine Berdin (Beneficiaries: Resources For The Blind, INC. and Philippine Cancer Society)

“Pancit” – juan karlos feat. Janine Berdin

Wish Breakthrough Artist of the Year

ena mori

WINNER: FELIP (Beneficiary: A Home For The Angels Crisis Home For Abandoned Babies Foundation, INC.)

JRLDM

Wish Group of the Year

Ben&Ben

Lola Amour

WINNER: SB19 (Beneficiary: Autism Society Philippines)

Wish Artist of the Year

Flow G

WINNER: Moira Dela Torre (Beneficiary: Virlanie Foundation Inc.)

Zack Tabudlo

Special Awards

Wishers’ Choice: SB19

KDR Icon of Music and Philanthropy: Andrea O. Veneracion (AOV) Sing Philippines Foundation

KDR Icon of Musical Excellence: Regine Velasquez-Alcasid

