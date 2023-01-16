^

Music

Parokya ni Edgar, Kamikazee, other bands to perform in 'grandest' rock concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 16, 2023 | 12:43pm
Parokya ni Edgar, Kamikazee, other bands to perform in 'grandest' rock concert
OPM band Parokya ni Edgar
Parokya ni Edgar via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) bands Parokya ni Edgar, Kamikazee, Itchyworms, Mayonnaise and Urbandub will join forces to deliver the grandest rock concert in the country this year at the Globe Circuit Event Grounds on February 25. 

Dubbed as Bobapalooza, the concert will also feature Ebe Dancel, Franco, December Avenue, Join the Club, Tanya Markova and one surprise artist to be announced soon. 

Sources told Philstar.com that Ben&Ben or SB19 will be the surprise act. 

Bobapalooza said it will deliver the "grandest" rock concert in the country in a Facebook post. 

"AT 'YUN NA NGA ANG SINASABI NAMIN MGA IDOLO. We promised to give you the GRANDEST music and arts festival, and we're going to deliver," it said. 

"On February 25, 2023, we're going for one wild ride at Bobapalooza!" it added. 

Powered by Big Brew, the event will also be a venue for live art by Blic, Meowinism, Ju Lia, Chno, Cel and BLTK. 

Tickets are available at SM Tickets.

RELATEDParokya ni Edgar, SB19 team up for successful concert despite Sarah Geronimo's absence

EBE DANCEL

FRANCO

KAMIKAZEE

PAROKYA NI EDGAR

URBANDUB
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Taylor Swift performs 'Anti-Hero' for first time at The 1975 concert
2 days ago

Taylor Swift performs 'Anti-Hero' for first time at The 1975 concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the London concert of pop-rock band The 1975, even taking the microphone for some...
Music
fbtw
LIST: Concerts in the Philippines this 2023
9 days ago

LIST: Concerts in the Philippines this 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Last year saw the gradual return of several artists, bands and groups — some returning, others for the first time...
Music
fbtw
Ebe Dancel to perform Sugarfree songs in a UP Fair-like concert this month
12 days ago

Ebe Dancel to perform Sugarfree songs in a UP Fair-like concert this month

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) alternative rock icon Ebe Dancel will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Sugarfree’s Sa...
Music
fbtw
McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road
13 days ago

McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road

By Paul Ricard | 13 days ago
The daughter of pop megastar Paul McCartney has given an intimate peek into the hallowed halls of Abbey Road, the studio where...
Music
fbtw
'Now drumming with the angels': Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at 67
13 days ago

'Now drumming with the angels': Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at 67

By Agence France-Presse | 13 days ago
Born in 1955 in Chicago, Fred White began drumming at an early age and went on to win six Grammy awards with the funk band,...
Music
fbtw
Filipino-Canadian international producer vows to work with SB19 again
13 days ago

Filipino-Canadian international producer vows to work with SB19 again

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 days ago
Filipino-Canadian musician and producer August Rigo was all praise for P-pop group SB19. 
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with