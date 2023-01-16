Parokya ni Edgar, Kamikazee, other bands to perform in 'grandest' rock concert

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) bands Parokya ni Edgar, Kamikazee, Itchyworms, Mayonnaise and Urbandub will join forces to deliver the grandest rock concert in the country this year at the Globe Circuit Event Grounds on February 25.

Dubbed as Bobapalooza, the concert will also feature Ebe Dancel, Franco, December Avenue, Join the Club, Tanya Markova and one surprise artist to be announced soon.

Sources told Philstar.com that Ben&Ben or SB19 will be the surprise act.

Bobapalooza said it will deliver the "grandest" rock concert in the country in a Facebook post.

"AT 'YUN NA NGA ANG SINASABI NAMIN MGA IDOLO. We promised to give you the GRANDEST music and arts festival, and we're going to deliver," it said.

"On February 25, 2023, we're going for one wild ride at Bobapalooza!" it added.

Powered by Big Brew, the event will also be a venue for live art by Blic, Meowinism, Ju Lia, Chno, Cel and BLTK.

Tickets are available at SM Tickets.

