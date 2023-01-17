^

Entertainment

Catriona Gray calls Miss Universe 2022 hosting stint 'achievement unlocked'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 17, 2023 | 4:39pm
Catriona Gray calls Miss Universe 2022 hosting stint 'achievement unlocked'
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray was honored and full of gratitude to be part of the hosting team of the pageant's recently concluded 2022 edition.

Catriona served as a backstage commentator alongside "American Ninja Warrior” co-host Zuri Hall — it was Catriona's first time in a hosting capacity at Miss Universe — while Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and television host Jeannie Mai Jenkins were the 2022 pageant's main hosts.

The beauty queen took to her Instagram account, days after Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe 2022, to reflect on her hosting stint.

"Achievement unlocked...  It's always been a dream to be in the hosting line up of Miss Universe," Catriona said, thanking the pageant's president Paula Shugart and chief executive officer Amy Emmerich.

Catriona also extended her thanks to her styling team for the last-minute preparations despite not having fittings and for being able to to help her pack for a few hours in Manila while in the middle of the holiday season.

Related: Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel is crowned Miss Universe 2022

In previous posts, Catriona also shared how lovely it was to work with Zuri backstage, and a group photo that included the newly-crowned R'Bonney and new Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip.

During the Miss Universe 2022 show proper, Catriona was seen backstage visibly in tears during a segment that paid tribute to the late Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who had bunked with her before as roommates.

The Philippines' bet Celeste Cortesi did not make the cut for the Top 16, marking the end of the country's 12-year streak of qualifying for the semifinals.

Catriona went viral for her wide-eyed yet calm surprise at the Philippines' early elimination when the Top 16 was announced, assuring that the Philippines and other powerhouse nations like Thailand and Mexico will have more chances in future editions.

RELATED: 'We are very proud of you': Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray send messages of support to Celeste Cortesi

CATRIONA GRAY

MISS UNIVERSE

MISS UNIVERSE 2022

R'BONNEY GABRIEL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ate Vi on meeting her first apo: It was heaven!

Ate Vi on meeting her first apo: It was heaven!

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 5 days ago
Vilma Santos STARTED the New Year with a new title: Momsie Vi. This, as the veteran star and former congresswoman welcomed...
Entertainment
fbtw
End of Clarisostomo, Filay?: Viewers ask as 'Noli Me Tangere' ends on 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'&nbsp;

End of Clarisostomo, Filay?: Viewers ask as 'Noli Me Tangere' ends on 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Last night's episode of the hit, trending show "Maria Clara at Ibarra" ended on a bitter and sad note with the death of a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro glad after court denies Deniece Cornejo's appeal to cancel his bail

Vhong Navarro glad after court denies Deniece Cornejo's appeal to cancel his bail

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapamilya host Vhong Navarro is glad after the court denied the appeal of model Deniece Cornejo to cancel his bail that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel is crowned Miss Universe 2022
play

Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel is crowned Miss Universe 2022

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
The winner of Miss Universe 2022 is R'Bonney Gabriel from the USA, giving her country its record 9th crown,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro returns to 'It's Showtime,' talks about his detention

Vhong Navarro returns to 'It's Showtime,' talks about his detention

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
 Kapamilya host Vhong Navarro shared that he relied on hope and faith while he was detained during his return to hosting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu body-shamed after final walk; gives tribute to Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu body-shamed after final walk; gives tribute to Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Looking every inch the queen that she is, Harnaaz stood tall in her shimmering black gown with its back train painted with...
Entertainment
fbtw
LJ Moreno, 42, welcomes fourth child with Jimmy Alapag

LJ Moreno, 42, welcomes fourth child with Jimmy Alapag

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Actress LJ Moreno and her husband Jimmy Alapag have welcomed the birth of their fourth child whom they named Cayson Amor...
Entertainment
fbtw
LOOK: What could have been Celeste Cortesi's Miss Universe finals evening gown

LOOK: What could have been Celeste Cortesi's Miss Universe finals evening gown

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Celeste Cortesi would have looked resplendent in her blue Oliver Tolentino evening gown with embroidery and hand-sewn crystals...
Entertainment
fbtw
Janella Salvador mourns passing of Twinkie, her cat for 17 years

Janella Salvador mourns passing of Twinkie, her cat for 17 years

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Actress Janella Salvador is reeling from the loss of another furry friend, this time, of her cat Twinkie whom she had looked...
Entertainment
fbtw
FIRST LOOK: Ibarra as Simoun in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' transition to 'El Filibusterismo'&nbsp;

FIRST LOOK: Ibarra as Simoun in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' transition to 'El Filibusterismo' 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
Dr. Jose Rizal's "El Filibusterismo" is happening in the world of "Maria Clara at Ibarra," with teaser photos and videos of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with