Catriona Gray calls Miss Universe 2022 hosting stint 'achievement unlocked'

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray was honored and full of gratitude to be part of the hosting team of the pageant's recently concluded 2022 edition.

Catriona served as a backstage commentator alongside "American Ninja Warrior” co-host Zuri Hall — it was Catriona's first time in a hosting capacity at Miss Universe — while Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and television host Jeannie Mai Jenkins were the 2022 pageant's main hosts.

The beauty queen took to her Instagram account, days after Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe 2022, to reflect on her hosting stint.

"Achievement unlocked... It's always been a dream to be in the hosting line up of Miss Universe," Catriona said, thanking the pageant's president Paula Shugart and chief executive officer Amy Emmerich.

Catriona also extended her thanks to her styling team for the last-minute preparations despite not having fittings and for being able to to help her pack for a few hours in Manila while in the middle of the holiday season.

In previous posts, Catriona also shared how lovely it was to work with Zuri backstage, and a group photo that included the newly-crowned R'Bonney and new Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip.

During the Miss Universe 2022 show proper, Catriona was seen backstage visibly in tears during a segment that paid tribute to the late Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who had bunked with her before as roommates.

The Philippines' bet Celeste Cortesi did not make the cut for the Top 16, marking the end of the country's 12-year streak of qualifying for the semifinals.

Catriona went viral for her wide-eyed yet calm surprise at the Philippines' early elimination when the Top 16 was announced, assuring that the Philippines and other powerhouse nations like Thailand and Mexico will have more chances in future editions.

