DepEd orders probe into school principal charged for molesting students

This August 2024 photo shows the facade of the Department of Education building.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education has confirmed that a a principal of a public school in Quezon City was arrested last week for allegedly sexually assaulting four students under his care.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara has ordered the schools division office to investigate the principal's alleged sexual misconduct, DepEd media relations officer Dennis Legaspi told reporters on Friday, October 4.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte also vowed to launch a parallel probe and provide legal support to the victims to help strengthen their case against the accused, according to a statement on Friday.

A statement by the Quezon City schools division superintendent confirmed that the accused principal, identified as Bonifacio Caculitan Jr., works at Pugad Lawin High School. The complaint against him was filed by four Grade 10 students of the school.

In response to the complaint, the school principal was arrested on September 29 for "lascivious conduct" in violation of Republic Act 7610 or the Child Abuse Law. He is currently in police custody while his bail is being processed, according to a statement by DepEd superintendent Carleen Sedilla.

In a strongly worded statement on Friday, Belmonte condemned the alleged molestation of the minors and encouraged other victims to come forward "so that the perpetrator can be held accountable and justice can be served."

"We will never tolerate these kinds of actions," Belmonte said in Filipino.

The Quezon City mayor also reminded teachers and school officials that it's their duty to "watch over, care for, and prioritize the welfare and safety of our children while they are at school," Belmonte said.

The students have received psychological first aid and are set to undergo counseling sessions.

"Since the principal is no longer in school, the parents and students both chose to continue their regular study in school," Sedilla said.

An investigation has also been launched on the administrative aspect of the case, she added.

Enough is Enough, a group formed by sexual harassment victims in schools, urged the department in November to look into the potential underreporting of sexual abuse incidents on campuses.

Their statement came after DepEd reported a total of 70 complaints related to sexual harassment received by its student safety hotline since its creation in 2022.

The group said students often do not feel safe in reporting sexual abuse as they have "no idea what happens to predators once their behavior is exposed."