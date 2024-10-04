^

Headlines

DepEd orders probe into school principal charged for molesting students

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 4, 2024 | 4:39pm
DepEd orders probe into school principal charged for molesting students
This August 2024 photo shows the facade of the Department of Education building.
Sonny Angara via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education has confirmed that a a principal of a public school in Quezon City was arrested last week for allegedly sexually assaulting four students under his care.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara has ordered the schools division office to investigate the principal's alleged sexual misconduct, DepEd media relations officer Dennis Legaspi told reporters on Friday, October 4. 

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte also vowed to launch a parallel probe and provide legal support to the victims to help strengthen their case against the accused, according to a statement on Friday. 

A statement by the Quezon City schools division superintendent confirmed that the accused principal, identified as Bonifacio Caculitan Jr., works at Pugad Lawin High School. The complaint against him was filed by four Grade 10 students of the school.

In response to the complaint, the school principal was arrested on September 29 for "lascivious conduct" in violation of Republic Act 7610 or the Child Abuse Law. He is currently in police custody while his bail is being processed, according to a statement by DepEd superintendent Carleen Sedilla.

In a strongly worded statement on Friday, Belmonte condemned the alleged molestation of the minors and encouraged other victims to come forward "so that the perpetrator can be held accountable and justice can be served." 

"We will never tolerate these kinds of actions," Belmonte said in Filipino.

The Quezon City mayor also reminded teachers and school officials that it's their duty to "watch over, care for, and prioritize the welfare and safety of our children while they are at school," Belmonte said. 

The students have received psychological first aid and are set to undergo counseling sessions.

"Since the principal is no longer in school, the parents and students both chose to continue their regular study in school," Sedilla said. 

An investigation has also been launched on the administrative aspect of the case, she added.

Enough is Enough, a group formed by sexual harassment victims in schools, urged the department in November to look into the potential underreporting of sexual abuse incidents on campuses.

Their statement came after DepEd reported a total of 70 complaints related to sexual harassment received by its student safety hotline since its creation in 2022. 

The group said students often do not feel safe in reporting sexual abuse as they have "no idea what happens to predators once their behavior is exposed."

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

DEPED

SONNY ANGARA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Supreme Court reinstates warrant, hold departure order vs Enzo Pastor's wife

Supreme Court reinstates warrant, hold departure order vs Enzo Pastor's wife

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
The Supreme Court has reinstated the warrant of arrest and hold departure order against Dalia Pastor in connection with the...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte 2025 plans uncertain

Duterte 2025 plans uncertain

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Filipinos will have to “wait and see” if former president Rodrigo Duterte will run for senator or Davao mayor...
Headlines
fbtw
Family Poelitics? Grace Poe's son eyes party-list seat

Family Poelitics? Grace Poe's son eyes party-list seat

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Brian Llamanzares, son of Sen. Grace Poe, has filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) as the first nominee of the FPJ Panday...
Headlines
fbtw
From House to Senate? Camille Villar formalizes bid

From House to Senate? Camille Villar formalizes bid

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Deputy Speaker Camille Villar made her Senate bid official after filing her certificate of candidacy before the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Miru's local financier quits joint venture as alleged owners eye election plans

Miru's local financier quits joint venture as alleged owners eye election plans

By Jean Mangaluz | 23 hours ago
The local financier of South Korean poll supplier Miru Systems has withdrawn from its joint venture for the 2025 midterm elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Makabayan bloc fields grassroots leaders, 4 lawmakers for 2025 Senate race

Makabayan bloc fields grassroots leaders, 4 lawmakers for 2025 Senate race

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
After previously fielding only one to three senatorial candidates, the Makabayan bloc said that they learned how “it...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2025 elections &mdash; Day 4

LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2025 elections — Day 4

By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
The country's next leaders are set to submit their certificates of candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections at the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo seeks to run for reelection &ndash; lawyer

Alice Guo seeks to run for reelection – lawyer

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Alice Guo will try to reclaim her seat as mayor of Bamban town in Tarlac in next year’s elections.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Quinta comm&rsquo; to probe smuggling, price manipulation

‘Quinta comm’ to probe smuggling, price manipulation

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
The House of Representatives has adopted a resolution allowing five of its committees to conduct a “joint inquiry”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with