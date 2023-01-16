^

Fashion and Beauty

'We are very proud of you': Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray send messages of support to Celeste Cortesi

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 16, 2023 | 11:43am
'We are very proud of you': Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray send messages of support to Celeste Cortesi
The Philippines' most recent Miss Universe queens, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray, send their messages of support to Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi who represented the country at yesterday's 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana.

MANILA, Philippines — They have been there and done that, thus, they know how it feels to represent the country in the Miss Universe arena. Both Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2018 and Miss Universe 2015, respectively, gave reassuring and comforting messages to Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi after the end of the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana yesterday.

The Philippines ended its 12-year semifinals streak yesterday after Cortesi failed to make the Top 16 cut. 

In her Twitter account, Pia said she is still proud of Celeste. 

"We know you gave it your all, Celeste. We are very proud of you," she said. 

In her Instagram Stories, Catriona complimented Cortesi for handling the pressure of representing the Philippines. 

"Thank you for doing your best for the Philippines. You handled the pressure of carrying our flag so well! We're so proud. Mabuhay ka," Catriona wrote. 

Serving as a behind-the-scenes commentator with American entertainment reporter Zuri Hall, Catriona had earlier addressed Miss Universe fans from the Philippines and other countries who failed to make it in the semifinals. 

"The selection committee must have really had a hard time but what an exceptional group of ladies. Guys, you are not alone — Philippines, Thailand, Mexico, Indonesia – I know you might be feeling a little bit of disappointment right now but we always have next year," she said. 

R'Bonney Gabriel from the USA was crowned Miss Universe 2022, giving her country its record ninth crown.

The Filipino-American Gabriel is a sustainable fashion designer, sewing teacher and model, and is actually the first-ever Filipino-American Miss USA.

RELATED: Celeste Cortesi ends Miss Universe 2022 journey

CATRIONA GRAY

CELESTE CORTESI

MISS UNIVERSE 2022

PIA WURTZBACH
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'We are very proud of you': Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray send messages of support to Celeste Cortesi
2 hours ago

'We are very proud of you': Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray send messages of support to Celeste Cortesi

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Two of the Philippines' most recent Miss Universe queens, Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach, sent encouraging messages to Miss...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
R'Bonney Gabriel wants to eat ensaymada after winning Miss Universe 2022
3 hours ago

R'Bonney Gabriel wants to eat ensaymada after winning Miss Universe 2022

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel showed her Filipino inclination when she revealed she wanted to eat a Filipino sweet...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'I truly love you': Celeste Cortesi thanks fans for their support
4 hours ago

'I truly love you': Celeste Cortesi thanks fans for their support

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi sent her love and appreciation to her fans and supporters at the end of...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
El Salvador to host 72nd Miss Universe at the end of 2023
22 hours ago

El Salvador to host 72nd Miss Universe at the end of 2023

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
El Salvador will be the host country of the 72nd edition of Miss Universe at the end of 2023, organizer announced earlier...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'I'm so proud to be half-Filipina': Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel thanks Filipino fans
23 hours ago

'I'm so proud to be half-Filipina': Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel thanks Filipino fans

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel thanked her Filipino fans for supporting her in her journey to become the first Filipina-American...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Fil-Am New Miss Universe 2022: Who is R'Bonney Gabriel?&nbsp;
23 hours ago

Fil-Am New Miss Universe 2022: Who is R'Bonney Gabriel? 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
First to wear the "Force For Good" crown by Mouawad, the 28-year-old is born in Houston, Texas to Filipino-American Remigio...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with