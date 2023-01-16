'We are very proud of you': Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray send messages of support to Celeste Cortesi

The Philippines' most recent Miss Universe queens, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray, send their messages of support to Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi who represented the country at yesterday's 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana.

MANILA, Philippines — They have been there and done that, thus, they know how it feels to represent the country in the Miss Universe arena. Both Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2018 and Miss Universe 2015, respectively, gave reassuring and comforting messages to Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi after the end of the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana yesterday.

The Philippines ended its 12-year semifinals streak yesterday after Cortesi failed to make the Top 16 cut.

In her Twitter account, Pia said she is still proud of Celeste.

"We know you gave it your all, Celeste. We are very proud of you," she said.

We know you gave it your all, Celeste. We are very proud of you ???????????? — Pia Wurtzbach | yourhighness.eth (@PiaWurtzbach) January 15, 2023

In her Instagram Stories, Catriona complimented Cortesi for handling the pressure of representing the Philippines.

"Thank you for doing your best for the Philippines. You handled the pressure of carrying our flag so well! We're so proud. Mabuhay ka," Catriona wrote.

Serving as a behind-the-scenes commentator with American entertainment reporter Zuri Hall, Catriona had earlier addressed Miss Universe fans from the Philippines and other countries who failed to make it in the semifinals.

"The selection committee must have really had a hard time but what an exceptional group of ladies. Guys, you are not alone — Philippines, Thailand, Mexico, Indonesia – I know you might be feeling a little bit of disappointment right now but we always have next year," she said.

R'Bonney Gabriel from the USA was crowned Miss Universe 2022, giving her country its record ninth crown.

The Filipino-American Gabriel is a sustainable fashion designer, sewing teacher and model, and is actually the first-ever Filipino-American Miss USA.

RELATED: Celeste Cortesi ends Miss Universe 2022 journey