^

Headlines

Marcos appoints former Robredo spox, Ateneo dean to DepEd

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 4, 2024 | 3:10pm
Marcos appoints former Robredo spox, Ateneo dean to DepEd
This file photo shows the Department of Education.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has selected the former spokesperson of former Vice President Leni Robredo and a former dean of the Ateneo School of Government to fill vacant leadership positions at the Department of Education.

According to the Presidential Communications Office on Thursday, October 3, Marcos has also appointed five other officials to DepEd, including the co-founder of a school that conducts martial law "simulations" to teach students about Marcos Sr.'s dictatorship.

Marcos appointed Georgina Yang, former Office of the Vice President (OVP) spokesperson, as an assistant secretary under the DepEd Office of the Secretary. 

Yang is the current executive director at Galing Pook Foundation, the body behind the annual awards that recognize top-performing local government units. 

Besides being Robredo's former spokesperson, Yang was also the program manager of the OVP's flagship anti-poverty program from 2016 to 2018. 

Prior to her stint at the OVP, Yang served as director at the Department of Social Welfare and Development from 2012 to 2015. She was an executive assistant at the department from 2010 to 2012. 

The president also appointed Ronald Mendoza, former dean and current senior economist at the Ateneo Policy Center, to be the department's new undersecretary for policy and planning. 

Mendoza has over 25 years of expertise in development policy and public administration. According to Mendoza's author page at the Lowy Institute, from 2011 to 2015, he was previously Associate Professor of Economics at the Asian Institute of Management and Executive Director of the AIM Rizalino S. Navarro Policy Center for Competitiveness. Before this, he worked as a senior economist at the United Nations in New York.

In 2021, the United Nations Economic and Social Council appointed Mendoza to serve on the 24-member UN Committee of Experts on Public Administration (CEPA 2021–25).

Meanwhile, Marcos has also appointed Ani Rosa Almario, the co-founder and director of Raya School, as an assistant secretary for curriculum and teaching. 

Raya School is described as a "progressive school dedicated to helping children discover themselves, their roots, and the world around them," according to its website. 

The school holds annual "martial law" simulation exercises to make students understand how people's fundamental rights were trampled during the regime of ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., according to reports by Rappler and the Philippine Daily Inquirer.   

Ani is also the daughter of national artist for literature Virgilio Almario. 

Other officials appointed at DepEd are the following:

  • Marcelino Veloso - Assistant secretary
  • Filemon Javier - Undersecrerary
  • Nilo Rosas - Assistant secretary
  • Kevin Carl Santos - Director IV 

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

DEPED

FERDINAND MARCOS JR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte 2025 plans uncertain

Duterte 2025 plans uncertain

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
Filipinos will have to “wait and see” if former president Rodrigo Duterte will run for senator or Davao mayor...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court reinstates warrant, hold departure order vs Enzo Pastor's wife

Supreme Court reinstates warrant, hold departure order vs Enzo Pastor's wife

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
The Supreme Court has reinstated the warrant of arrest and hold departure order against Dalia Pastor in connection with the...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo seeks to run for reelection &ndash; lawyer

Alice Guo seeks to run for reelection – lawyer

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Alice Guo will try to reclaim her seat as mayor of Bamban town in Tarlac in next year’s elections.
Headlines
fbtw
Signal 1 in Batanes as Julian reenters PAR

Signal 1 in Batanes as Julian reenters PAR

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
Typhoon Julian reentered the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday but will no longer have any direct effect on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Miru's local financier quits joint venture as alleged owners eye election plans

Miru's local financier quits joint venture as alleged owners eye election plans

By Jean Mangaluz | 20 hours ago
The local financier of South Korean poll supplier Miru Systems has withdrawn from its joint venture for the 2025 midterm elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gabriela sets sights on party-list reelection

Gabriela sets sights on party-list reelection

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Gabriela Women’s Party is poised to seek another term in Congress, filing its certificate of nomination and acceptance...
Headlines
fbtw
Makabayan bloc fields grassroots leaders, 4 lawmakers for 2025 Senate race

Makabayan bloc fields grassroots leaders, 4 lawmakers for 2025 Senate race

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
After previously fielding only one to three senatorial candidates, the Makabayan bloc said that they learned how “it...
Headlines
fbtw
From House to Senate? Camille Villar formalizes bid

From House to Senate? Camille Villar formalizes bid

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Deputy Speaker Camille Villar made her Senate bid official after filing her certificate of candidacy before the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2025 elections &mdash; Day 4

LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2025 elections — Day 4

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The country's next leaders are set to submit their certificates of candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections at the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with