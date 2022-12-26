^

Entertainment

'I hate Christmas': Andrew Schimmer still emotional over wife's passing

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 26, 2022 | 5:06pm
'I hate Christmas': Andrew Schimmer still emotional over wife's passing
Andrew Schimmer with wife Jorhomy "Jho" Rovero
Andrew Schimmer via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Andrew Schimmer was emotional in a series of videos detailing the passing of his wife Jorhomy "Jho" Rovero last December 20. 

The "Starstruck" survivor was unable to help himself while announcing the passing of his wife who has been in the hospital since last year after suffering severe asthma attack that led to cardiac arrest and Brain Hypoxia. 

Schimmer was taping for an episode of the game show "Family Feud" when he had to leave and rush to the hospital. 

"Inabutan na nire-revive. They did everything they could. Sakit lang. Gusto ko lang ibalita sa inyo. Ang sakit lang kasi birthday ng bunso namin mamaya. Hindi siya inabutan ng bunso namin," a crying Andrew said. 

He had earlier posted photos of him and son Xander where they were talking about his son's birthday plans. 
 
In a separate post on December 22, Andrew shared how he felt about his wife passing. 

"Sometimes life will break you to the point of no return. It will give you so many circumstances that you will really hate yourself.

"I'm sorry…but I hate Christmas, and I don't think I will ever like it again," he wrote. 

