Andrew Schimmer mourns passing of wife

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Andrew Schimmer announced that his wife Jho Rovero passed away after being hospitalized for more than a year.

In his Facebook account, Andrew emotionally said that he was shooting a game show in GMA-7 when he got a call from the doctor. He rushed to the hospital and saw the medical staff trying to revive his wife.

“Inabutan natin siyang nire-revive ng ating mga doctors and nurses. They did everything they could. Masakit lang. Gusto ko lang ibalita sa inyo,” he said.

“Guys, maraming, maraming salamat sa mga nagdasal, sa mga taong di nakalimot sa amin. Thank you. Ang sakit lang kasi birthday ng bunso namin mamaya. Hindi siya inabutan ng bunso namin,” he added.

Social media users were following the road to recovery of Andrew's wife for months.

Jho was hospitalized after suffering from a severe asthma attack that led to cardiac arrest and lack of oxygen in the brain.

Andrew and Jho have two children, Andrea and Neymar.