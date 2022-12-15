'Kung binata siya': Heaven Peralejo on falling in love with Ian Veneracion

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heaven Peralejo admitted that she may fall in love with Ian Veneracion if he has no wife.

During the press conference of their Metro Manila Film Festival entrty “Nanahimik Ang Gabi” early this week, Heaven said that Ian has the qualities she’s looking for in a man.

“With all the qualities that he have, I think kung binata siya, yes. Let's see,” Heaven said.

Ian, who plays as Heaven’s sugar daddy in the film, said that the actress is independent enough for her to be his sugar baby in real life.

“Iniisip ko kung nasa pagkatao ko nga maging sugar daddy. Dati hindi e pero since na makilala ko si Chief (his character in the movie) parang may gano'ng factor talaga tayo,” he said.

“Naisip ko kung binata ako, maging sugar baby kita, hindi. Hindi kailangan. Hindi ka naman pang-sugar baby e,” he added.

Heaven said that she will not allow herself to become Ian’s sugar baby in real life because she has her own career.

“Hindi talaga ko papayag maging sugar baby. 'Yung character ko sobrang dependent niya kay Ian. Lahat ng glamorous life niya is because of him,” she said.

“In real life kasi, she's financially independent, she has a career, ang layo sa character niya e,” Ian added.

Rein Entertainment’s “Nanahimik Ang Gabi” is about two lovers who secretly meet in a secluded mansion. Their passionate night of illicit affair quickly turned into a nightmare when a mysterious deranged intruder invades their love nest unexpectedly.

Written and directed by Shugo Praico, the film also stars Mon Confiado.

“Let’s bring back the Christmas Filipino family tradition of watching the MMFF in cinemas. I hope we can all laugh, cry, get scared and feel inspired through the different movies,” said Lino Cayetano, one of the movie producers from Rein Entertainment. —Video from Rein Entertainment YouTube channel

