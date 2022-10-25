^

Entertainment

'Sana support us na lang': Ian Veneracion reacts to Jinggoy Estrada's remark on K-drama ban

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 25, 2022 | 6:18pm
'Sana support us na lang': Ian Veneracion reacts to Jinggoy Estrada's remark on K-drama ban
Ian Veneracion is seen during the gala premiere of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" in Singapore. He topbills the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival entry, "Nanahimik Ang Gabi," produced by Rein Entertainment.
Photo from Prime Video

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Ian Veneracion reacted to Senator Jinggoy Estrada’s remark on banning K-dramas in the country in support of local films and shows. 

At the press conference of his upcoming Amazon Prime Video series “One Good Day,” Ian said the government should support the local industry rather than ban foreign shows and films.

“If I have a basketball team and losing to another team, I think I will tell my team to, ‘We need to practice, we need to win this game.’ Instead of banning the other team,” Ian said. 

“My personal opinion, sana support us na lang. With government support, it may help the industry and also our viewers to continue watching our movies because noong may ipalalabas na action movies sina Daboy (Rudy Fernandez), FPJ (Fernando Poe, Jr.) ay umiiwas ang foreign movies. But now, it’s not the case anymore. Tayo na ‘yung umiiwas sa action movies na makakasabay natin ipalabas. With the support of our government, support from the viewers, mabubuhay ang movie industry natin,” he added. 

To celebrate his four decades in the entertainment industry, Ian is all geared up for his much-anticipated return to action via the Studio Three-Sixty action series “One Good Day,” set to stream November 17 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

“This series will surprise our Filipino viewers in terms of quality. With the recent availability of current technologies, the level of image and sound quality, non-linear storytelling, creative and fast-paced fight scenes, that of which, would certainly make us proud to showcase the Filipino talent in the art and science of film making,” Ian said.

In "One Good Day," Ian plays the role of Dale Sta. Maria, a strong-willed mobster who left the Rodrigo Organization after finding out that he has a brain tumor and that death is upon him. However, with the death of his loved ones, he is drawn out of retirement and is forced to go on a final mission before calling it a day. 

“The role requires a delicate balance of internal ‘order and chaos’ for any actor. A sensitive man, trapped in the complexity of having to embrace violence, in order to gain the peace and simplicity that ultimately is his end goal,” Ian explained.

Joining Ian in the star-studded cast of “One Good Day” are Rabiya Mateo as Sandra, Andrea Torres as Alex Sandoval, Aljur Abrenica as Kyzer Catillo, Justin Cuyugan as Roman Rodrigo, Nicole Cordoves as Anne Rodrigo, Pepe Herrera as Joey Rodrigo, Robert Seña as Atty. Bobby Miclat and Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo as Gloria Marquez.

Also with them in this six-episode series are Claire Ruiz as Mayor Beatrice Marquez, Louise Abuel as Lucky, Joe Vargas as Agent Renz Cruz, Marela Torre as Agent Kona, Lance Pimentel as Lando and Pontri Bernardo as Governor Paulo Simon. 

RELATED: Ian Veneracion, 44, swears by this anti-aging secret
 

IAN VENERACION

K-DRAMA

SENADOR JINGGOY ESTRADA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Zeinab Harake apologizes to Alex Gonzaga, Ivana Alawi after Wilbert Tolentino explosive vlog

Zeinab Harake apologizes to Alex Gonzaga, Ivana Alawi after Wilbert Tolentino explosive vlog

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Vlogger Zeinab Harake revealed that she had to call, send a message and give her apologies to a lot of celebrities, including...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe suspends Miss USA 2022 organizers over Filipino-American's alleged 'rigged' win

Miss Universe suspends Miss USA 2022 organizers over Filipino-American's alleged 'rigged' win

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
The 28-year-old Filipina-American beauty queen obtained her Fashion Design degree from the University of Texas.
Entertainment
fbtw
Zeinab Harake admits breaking Skusta Clee's studio, calls for him to man up

Zeinab Harake admits breaking Skusta Clee's studio, calls for him to man up

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Vlogger Zeinab Harake admitted to breaking her ex-boyfriend, Skusta Clee's studio in a live video on October 23 as a response...
Entertainment
fbtw
Love for K-drama is the theme of Viu&rsquo;s original Filipino series. Watch its trailer here!
play
Sponsored

Love for K-drama is the theme of Viu’s original Filipino series. Watch its trailer here!

By Euden Valdez | October 10, 2022 - 11:00am
K-fans from all over the world are up for a fresh and exciting show inspired by their love of K-drama!
Entertainment
fbtw
Nadine Lustre claps back at Internet user for remark on her 'old' skin

Nadine Lustre claps back at Internet user for remark on her 'old' skin

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
If there's one thing crass netizens have learned from actress Nadine Lustre, it is to be prepared for the actress' clapb...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Matteo Guidicelli graduates from Presidential Security Group&rsquo;s VIP Protection Course

Matteo Guidicelli graduates from Presidential Security Group’s VIP Protection Course

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 minutes ago
Actor Matteo Guidicelli graduated from the Presidential Security Group’s VIP Protection Course. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Nina honored to be part of Michael Learns To Rock Philippine concert tour

Nina honored to be part of Michael Learns To Rock Philippine concert tour

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Singer Nina said she is excited and honored to be a part of the Danish pop rock group Michael Learns To Rock's (MLTR) concert...
Entertainment
fbtw
Henry Cavill confirms he is returning as Superman

Henry Cavill confirms he is returning as Superman

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Henry Cavill confirmed in a video that he would be reprising his role as Clark Kent or Superman in a future project of...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ant-Man 3' trailer, poster teases Marvel's next big baddie Kang the Conqueror

'Ant-Man 3' trailer, poster teases Marvel's next big baddie Kang the Conqueror

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Marvel has released the first official trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," teasing further the possibilities...
Entertainment
fbtw
After Zeinab Harake's 'walang market' comment, Robi Domingo shares 'meron' post

After Zeinab Harake's 'walang market' comment, Robi Domingo shares 'meron' post

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Host Robi Domingo shared a meme that referred to the classic line of Carlo Aquino in "Bata, Bata Paano Ka Ginawa" hours after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with