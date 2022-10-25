'Sana support us na lang': Ian Veneracion reacts to Jinggoy Estrada's remark on K-drama ban

Ian Veneracion is seen during the gala premiere of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" in Singapore. He topbills the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival entry, "Nanahimik Ang Gabi," produced by Rein Entertainment.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Ian Veneracion reacted to Senator Jinggoy Estrada’s remark on banning K-dramas in the country in support of local films and shows.

At the press conference of his upcoming Amazon Prime Video series “One Good Day,” Ian said the government should support the local industry rather than ban foreign shows and films.

“If I have a basketball team and losing to another team, I think I will tell my team to, ‘We need to practice, we need to win this game.’ Instead of banning the other team,” Ian said.

“My personal opinion, sana support us na lang. With government support, it may help the industry and also our viewers to continue watching our movies because noong may ipalalabas na action movies sina Daboy (Rudy Fernandez), FPJ (Fernando Poe, Jr.) ay umiiwas ang foreign movies. But now, it’s not the case anymore. Tayo na ‘yung umiiwas sa action movies na makakasabay natin ipalabas. With the support of our government, support from the viewers, mabubuhay ang movie industry natin,” he added.

To celebrate his four decades in the entertainment industry, Ian is all geared up for his much-anticipated return to action via the Studio Three-Sixty action series “One Good Day,” set to stream November 17 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

“This series will surprise our Filipino viewers in terms of quality. With the recent availability of current technologies, the level of image and sound quality, non-linear storytelling, creative and fast-paced fight scenes, that of which, would certainly make us proud to showcase the Filipino talent in the art and science of film making,” Ian said.

In "One Good Day," Ian plays the role of Dale Sta. Maria, a strong-willed mobster who left the Rodrigo Organization after finding out that he has a brain tumor and that death is upon him. However, with the death of his loved ones, he is drawn out of retirement and is forced to go on a final mission before calling it a day.

“The role requires a delicate balance of internal ‘order and chaos’ for any actor. A sensitive man, trapped in the complexity of having to embrace violence, in order to gain the peace and simplicity that ultimately is his end goal,” Ian explained.

Joining Ian in the star-studded cast of “One Good Day” are Rabiya Mateo as Sandra, Andrea Torres as Alex Sandoval, Aljur Abrenica as Kyzer Catillo, Justin Cuyugan as Roman Rodrigo, Nicole Cordoves as Anne Rodrigo, Pepe Herrera as Joey Rodrigo, Robert Seña as Atty. Bobby Miclat and Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo as Gloria Marquez.

Also with them in this six-episode series are Claire Ruiz as Mayor Beatrice Marquez, Louise Abuel as Lucky, Joe Vargas as Agent Renz Cruz, Marela Torre as Agent Kona, Lance Pimentel as Lando and Pontri Bernardo as Governor Paulo Simon.

