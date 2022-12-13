^

Entertainment

Dolly de Leon believed to be first Filipina nominated for Best Supporting Actress at Golden Globe Awards

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 13, 2022 | 9:31am
Dolly de Leon believed to be first Filipina nominated for Best Supporting Actress at Golden Globe Awards
Filipina actress Dolly de Leon plays Abigail, a toilet manager on a cruise ship who gets stranded on a deserted island in Ruben Östlund’s social satire 'Triangle of Sadness.' The film won the Palme d’Or, the highest award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France.
Scene from "Triangle of Sadness" by Ruben Ostlund

MANILA, Philippines — After winning the Best Supporting Performance award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards for her movie "Triangle of Sadness," Filipina actress Dolly de Leon is now nominated at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards for the same film. 

De Leon is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the 80th edition of the awards night, alongside Angela Bassett for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Jamie Lee Curtis for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” and Carey Mulligan for “She Said.” 

The awards night will be on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. 

Dolly is assumingly the first Filipina to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes. In 2019, Darren Criss became the first Filipino-American to win a Golden Globe after bagging the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series award. 

Related: Darren Criss proud to be first Fil-Am Golden Globe awardee

"Triangle of Sadness" is a black comedy about a group of people who are stranded in an island after their yacht capsized. De Leon plays toiler cleaner Abigail, who takes a leadership role due to her survival skills, turning the tables on the rich and popular people who are stranded on the island with her. 

It won the Palm D'Or at last May's Cannes Film Festival. De Leon, meanwhile, was awarded the Breakthrough Performance Award at the US-based Middleburg Film Festival last September. She is also nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at next year's Satellite Awards, given by the International Press Academy. 

"Triangle of Sadness" is still showing in Philippine cinemas.

RELATED: Pinay 'Triangle of Sadness' star Dolly de Leon wins Best Supporting Performance in LA

DOLLY DE LEON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gone too soon: Jovit Baldivino's rise from siomai vendor to building house, sending siblings to school

Gone too soon: Jovit Baldivino's rise from siomai vendor to building house, sending siblings to school

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
The wake of the singer has been opened to the public. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Overdue na': Jeric Raval breaks silence over AJ Raval's pregnancy issue

'Overdue na': Jeric Raval breaks silence over AJ Raval's pregnancy issue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
Action star Jeric Raval finally commented on the pregnancy issue that continues to hound his daughter, actress AJ Raval....
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am becomes &lsquo;accidental&rsquo; film producer in the US

Fil-Am becomes ‘accidental’ film producer in the US

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Filipino-American “accidental producer” Arsy Grindulo Jr. is in the Philippines to promote the film he executively-produced,...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: 'Family Feud' releases tribute video for Jovit Baldivino

WATCH: 'Family Feud' releases tribute video for Jovit Baldivino

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
It was just a few days before Jovit Baldivino was hospitalized that he was a celebrity contestant on the game show "Family...
Entertainment
fbtw
Roderick Paulate sentenced to up to 62 years in jail for graft

Roderick Paulate sentenced to up to 62 years in jail for graft

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Comedian Roderick Paulate has been found guilty by the Sandiganbayan on one count of graft and nine counts of falsification...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
IV of Spades members reunite at Eraserheads reunion concert rehearsals

IV of Spades members reunite at Eraserheads reunion concert rehearsals

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 minutes ago
The members of IV of Spades reunited at the rehearsals of Eraserheads reunion.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Sobrang sakit Parekoy': Marcelito Pomoy mourns Jovit Baldivino's sudden death

'Sobrang sakit Parekoy': Marcelito Pomoy mourns Jovit Baldivino's sudden death

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Singer Marcelito Pomoy continues to mourn his good friend Jovit Baldivino as he paid a visit to his wake. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ina Raymundo marks 47th birthday, 20th wedding anniversary with 'afam' husband

Ina Raymundo marks 47th birthday, 20th wedding anniversary with 'afam' husband

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
The actress yet again posted her youthful look on her birthday last December 9 by wearing a white two-piece that showed off...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jin from BTS begins military service, marking end of an era

Jin from BTS begins military service, marking end of an era

2 hours ago
BTS star Jin starts his mandatory South Korean military duty on Tuesday, the band's first member to enlist since a hiatus...
Entertainment
fbtw
Adam Levine shares No. 1 reason Maroon 5 loves coming back to Philippines

Adam Levine shares No. 1 reason Maroon 5 loves coming back to Philippines

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Last Thursday night’s concert of Maroon 5 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena was the American band’s sixth show here...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with