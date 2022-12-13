Dolly de Leon believed to be first Filipina nominated for Best Supporting Actress at Golden Globe Awards

Filipina actress Dolly de Leon plays Abigail, a toilet manager on a cruise ship who gets stranded on a deserted island in Ruben Östlund’s social satire 'Triangle of Sadness.' The film won the Palme d’Or, the highest award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France.

MANILA, Philippines — After winning the Best Supporting Performance award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards for her movie "Triangle of Sadness," Filipina actress Dolly de Leon is now nominated at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards for the same film.

De Leon is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the 80th edition of the awards night, alongside Angela Bassett for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Jamie Lee Curtis for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” and Carey Mulligan for “She Said.”

The awards night will be on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Dolly is assumingly the first Filipina to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes. In 2019, Darren Criss became the first Filipino-American to win a Golden Globe after bagging the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series award.

"Triangle of Sadness" is a black comedy about a group of people who are stranded in an island after their yacht capsized. De Leon plays toiler cleaner Abigail, who takes a leadership role due to her survival skills, turning the tables on the rich and popular people who are stranded on the island with her.

It won the Palm D'Or at last May's Cannes Film Festival. De Leon, meanwhile, was awarded the Breakthrough Performance Award at the US-based Middleburg Film Festival last September. She is also nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at next year's Satellite Awards, given by the International Press Academy.

"Triangle of Sadness" is still showing in Philippine cinemas.

