Pinay 'Triangle of Sadness' star Dolly de Leon wins Best Supporting Performance in LA

Dolly de Leon's performance in the Cannes-winning film "Triangle of Sadness" has earned her several acting nominations.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dolly de Leon won the Best Supporting Performance plum at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards for her noteworthy acting as a toilet cleaner in a luxury yacht in Ruben Ostlund's "Triangle of Sadness."

She is tied with fellow Asian actor, Ke Huy Quan, who played the loving husband in the Daniels' comedy-drama "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

It is the first time this year that the Los Angeles-based award-giving body introduced gender-neutral categories.

“Of course, I’m really savoring this, I’m really enjoying this… That’s why I hope what’s happening to me will give inspiration to fellow Filipinos who are struggling in their day-to-day lives, especially our actors. I am hoping this gives them hope that it’s never too late," said De Leon in an interview with The Philippine Star last month.

Dolly de Leon ("Triangle of Sadness") and Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") win the award for best supporting performer from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. #LAFCA https://t.co/YqMeDhbPp6 pic.twitter.com/zSeKsZBtn6 — Variety (@Variety) December 11, 2022

"Triangle of Sadness" is a black comedy about a group of people who are stranded on an island after their yacht capsized. De Leon played toiler cleaner Abigail, who takes a leadership role due to her survival skills, turning the tables on the rich and popular people who are stranded on the island with her.

It won the Palm D'Or at last May's Cannes Film Festival. De Leon, meanwhile, was awarded the Breakthrough Performance Award at the US-based Middleburg Film Festival last September. She is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at next year's Satellite Awards, given by the International Press Academy.

"Triangle of Sadness" was shown in Philippine cinemas late last month.

