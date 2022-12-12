^

Entertainment

Pinay 'Triangle of Sadness' star Dolly de Leon wins Best Supporting Performance in LA

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 12, 2022 | 3:43pm
Pinay 'Triangle of Sadness' star Dolly de Leon wins Best Supporting Performance in LA
Dolly de Leon's performance in the Cannes-winning film "Triangle of Sadness" has earned her several acting nominations.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dolly de Leon  won the Best Supporting Performance plum at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards for her noteworthy acting as a toilet cleaner in a luxury yacht in Ruben Ostlund's "Triangle of Sadness." 

She is tied with fellow Asian actor, Ke Huy Quan, who played the loving husband in the Daniels' comedy-drama "Everything Everywhere All At Once." 

It is the first time this year that the Los Angeles-based award-giving body introduced gender-neutral categories. 

“Of course, I’m really savoring this, I’m really enjoying this… That’s why I hope what’s happening to me will give inspiration to fellow Filipinos who are struggling in their day-to-day lives, especially our actors. I am hoping this gives them hope that it’s never too late," said De Leon in an interview with The Philippine Star last month. 

"Triangle of Sadness" is a black comedy about a group of people who are stranded on an island after their yacht capsized. De Leon played toiler cleaner Abigail, who takes a leadership role due to her survival skills, turning the tables on the rich and popular people who are stranded on the island with her. 

It won the Palm D'Or at last May's Cannes Film Festival. De Leon, meanwhile, was awarded the Breakthrough Performance Award at the US-based Middleburg Film Festival last September. She is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at next year's Satellite Awards, given by the International Press Academy. 

"Triangle of Sadness" was shown in Philippine cinemas late last month. 

RELATED: Dolly de Leon takes on the pressure, excitement of Oscars buzz, campaign

DOLLY DE LEON

RUBEN OSTLUND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eraserheads on Huling El Bimbo concert: Fun, light and 110 percent rock &lsquo;n roll

Eraserheads on Huling El Bimbo concert: Fun, light and 110 percent rock ‘n roll

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
A drone show, a full orchestra, a special appearance by the “fifth Ehead” and nothing less than “110-percent...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: 'Family Feud' releases tribute video for Jovit Baldivino

WATCH: 'Family Feud' releases tribute video for Jovit Baldivino

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
It was just a few days before Jovit Baldivino was hospitalized that he was a celebrity contestant on the game show "Family...
Entertainment
fbtw
Charo Santos-Concio and the different hats she wears

Charo Santos-Concio and the different hats she wears

By Pat-P Daza | 17 hours ago
Charo Santos-Concio is one of our entertainment industry’s most inspiring success stories.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Bati na kami today': Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan reunite after 6-month LQ

'Bati na kami today': Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan reunite after 6-month LQ

By Jan Milo Severo | November 21, 2022 - 3:53pm
“Megastar” Sharon Cuneta revealed that she and husband Francis Pangilinan had a six-month lovers’ quarrel,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jovit Baldivino passes away at 29

Jovit Baldivino passes away at 29

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Singer Jovit Baldivino has passed away earlier today. He was 29 years old.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Overdue na': Jeric Raval breaks silence over AJ Raval's pregnancy issue

'Overdue na': Jeric Raval breaks silence over AJ Raval's pregnancy issue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 minutes ago
Action star Jeric Raval finally commented on the pregnancy issue that continues to hound his daughter, actress AJ Raval....
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am H.E.R. wears 'Beauty and the Beast' costume with Baybayin script

Fil-Am H.E.R. wears 'Beauty and the Beast' costume with Baybayin script

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 40 minutes ago
Filipino-American singer and songwriter H.E.R. proudly wears her heritage for the upcoming 30th anniversary special of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'You're dead': Atom Araullo status on public transport spurs discussion, grievances

'You're dead': Atom Araullo status on public transport spurs discussion, grievances

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Journalist Atom Araullo's tweet last December 9 revived anew the sorry state of the country's public transport system.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gone too soon: Jovit Baldivino's rise from siomai vendor to building house, sending siblings to school

Gone too soon: Jovit Baldivino's rise from siomai vendor to building house, sending siblings to school

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
The wake of the singer has been opened to the public. 
Entertainment
fbtw
12.12 Sale: Skip lines, traffic with Christmas 2022 gift ideas for Monito-Monita

12.12 Sale: Skip lines, traffic with Christmas 2022 gift ideas for Monito-Monita

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
Skip the long lines and heavy holiday traffic with these gift ideas for every personality and monito-monita:
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with