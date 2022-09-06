'Never date someone in the industry': Markus Paterson shares lessons from past relationship

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Markus Paterson shared the lessons he learned from his past relationship. News of his remark came after Janella Salvador revealed that she's now a single mom.

In the video podcast “Boys After Dark,” Markus said he learned not to date someone from the showbiz industry.

“Kung may lessons ako sa mga relationships ko, never to date someone in the industry, bro,” he said.

“Huwag niyo i-cut iyan, seryoso ako diyan,” he added.

Markus began his statement by saying that it’s important to be ready to move on.

“I’ve made the mistake more than three times in this life. It’s always to be ready in moving on. Because if you’re not ready and you move on, and you meet some other people and you still have some ties to your past, you have trauma and pain. That is gonna come back and hunt you. It’s gonna ruin the relationship that you already built,” he said.

“Sa lahat ng mga manonood na batang artista or gusto mag-artista, huwag kayong mag-date ng ibang babaeng artista,” he added.

Janella and Markus dated for almost two years before going public with their relationship. They welcomed their son, Jude, in October 2020.

Janella recently revealed in her interview with Bernadette Sembrano that she is now a "single mom."

She was asked what was the most recent "battle" she fought for.

"Being a single mom! Talagang ilalaban ko 'yun. At the end of the day, alam kong kaya ko naman siya," she replied.

RELATED: 'Strong, independent': Janella Salvador says she's a 'single mom'

