'Nandiyan lang 'yan': Marcus Adoro on Eraserheads reunion

MANILA, Philippines — Eraserheads guitarist Marcus Adoro is open to have a reunion concert with the famous Original Pilipino Music band.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the launch of his non-fungible token (NFT) gallery recently, Marcus said he’s not shutting down a possible reunion with Ely Buendia, Raimund Marasigan and Buddy Zabala.

“Nandiyan lang 'yan. Nand'yan lang lagi 'yan. Tanong mo 'yung tatlo. Kasi ako pag um-okay na sila, ba't naman ako hihindi? 'Di ba? Parang ‘ang labo mo naman.’ Ako pa ang malabo?” Marcus said.

When asked what’s his reaction is with Ely’s “we were never friends” remarks with his bandmates, Marcus said he never heard the news.

“'Di ko nabalitaan ‘yon. Sinabi niya 'yon? Wala akong problema diyan. No'ng wala na kami sa UP (University of the Philippines), si Ely 'yung kasama ko sa apartment. Ako, si Ely, si Dong (Abay). Magkakasama kami niyan lagi,” Marcus said.

“So hindi ko alam kung ano ibig sabihin niya ng magkakaibigan kami o hindi,” he added.

Meanwhile, the launch of Marcus' NFT gallery was a success.

NFT collectors, experts, and those who wanted to venture into NFTs attended the event. They had the chance to get first dibs and purchase Punk Zappa Eheads digital collectible artworks ranging from .188 to .388 Ethereum, the cryptocurrency used to purchase NFTs. They also earned exclusive access to limited-edition perks and merchandise.

The team behind the project ensured that buyers will get their money’s worth through exclusive merchandise, benefits and utilities. Owners of Punk Zappa NFTs will never have to look for a place to stay in La Union as Marcus himself has offered his home to accommodate them. They will be treated like family, or ZAPPAMILYA. Rooms can be booked through the website via the “Sakubo” feature.

Another benefit is the free surf sessions from the celebrity himself in any ocean around the world where Marcus happens to be, whether in La Union, Baler, or California.

RELATED: Marcus Adoro launches Eraserheads NFT gallery