Alden Richards calls ‘GGV’ guesting his ‘rawest, unfiltered’ interview

MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards opened up about his much-talked-about guest appearance on the return of “Gandang Gabi, Vice,” saying he chose to be completely honest during his conversation with host Vice Ganda.

Alden’s appearance on the pilot episode of the revived talk show generated mixed reactions from viewers.

Some sympathized with the actor after he became emotional while discussing challenges in his personal life. Others, however, felt that the interview did not reveal anything particularly new about the actor and television host, especially when it came to his love life.

In an interview with “24 Oras,” Alden looked back on the viral guest appearance, which marked the return of Vice’s talk show on GMA-7.

“This is my rawest, rawest interview. Unfiltered,” Alden said.

The actor explained that he had reached a point in his life where he no longer felt the need to be guarded when discussing matters of the heart.

“Siguro, I’ve come to a point already at my age right now na wala na akong pakialam. I mean, it is what it is. I’m not trying to impress anyone anymore,” he said.

Alden also acknowledged the reactions of viewers who said it was the first time they had seen him so open and emotional on television.

“Iyong iba nagsasabi na first time nila akong nakitang ganoon, like all the emotions. Parang open book, mas open pa sa open book ‘yung nakita nila, and I think that’s me being a no-BS person,” he said.

For Alden, being candid during the interview was simply part of being true to himself.

“Wala na, hindi na ako nagpapa-impress,” he added.

His “Gandang Gabi, Vice” appearance also saw the actor discuss aspects of his personal life, including his past relationships and experiences in love.

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