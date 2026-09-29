David Licauco, Ashtine Olviga star in â€˜Fight for My Wayâ€™ adaptation

David Licauco, Ashtine Olviga star in ‘Fight for My Way’ adaptation

MANILA, Philippines — Ashtine Olviga and David Licauco are teaming up for the first time as they headline the Filipino adaptation of hit South Korean series “Fight for My Way,” which starred Park Seo-joon and Kim Ji-won.

The new series will premiere on Viva One on November 20, marking the streaming platform’s first Korean series adaptation.

The new screen pairing takes on the roles of Aira and Hanz, respectively, the Filipino counterparts of the characters originally played by the Korean stars.

“Fight for My Way” follows two childhood friends who struggle to pursue their dreams while dealing with financial and family challenges.

In the Filipino adaptation, Hanz dreams of becoming a professional fighter, while Aira hopes to become a television announcer. However, both are forced to put their ambitions on hold as they deal with the realities of adulthood.

As they encourage each other to chase their dreams again, their longtime friendship begins to develop into something more.

In his first project with the streaming platform, David plays a former taekwondo prodigy who now works in pest control to make ends meet while trying to find his way back to his dream of becoming a professional fighter.

Popularly known as the “Pambansang Ginoo,” David gained widespread recognition for his role as Fidel in the historical drama “Maria Clara at Ibarra.”

Ashtine, meanwhile, rose to prominence through “Ang Mutya ng Section E.” She later starred in “Viva Originals: Ashtine,” as well as the films “Minamahal” and “Manila’s Finest.” She recently held her first solo concert, “Love Like Ashtine.”

McCoy de Leon and Aubrey Caraan, who play Manny and Sally, are also part of the cast.

Manny and Sally are longtime friends of Hanz and Aira and form part of the group dubbed the “Crazy Fantastic Four.”

McCoy plays Manny, the practical member of the group who works at a home shopping network. Aubrey is Sally, Aira and Hanz’s dependable friend and Manny’s partner.

The original “Fight for My Way,” which premiered in 2017, starred Seo-joon and Ji-won as Dong-man and Ae-ra.

The Filipino adaptation is directed by Crisanto B. Aquino, who previously helmed Viva One adaptations “Seducing Drake Palma” and “Dating Alys Perez.”

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