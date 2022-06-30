'Weâ€™re both very good': Markus Paterson breaks silence over rumored split with Janella Salvador

'We’re both very good': Markus Paterson breaks silence over rumored split with Janella Salvador

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Markus Paterson revealed the real score in his relationship with Janella Salvador.

In his recent interview with Cinemanews, Markus said he will let Janella do the talking about their relationship.

“Our relationship status is definitely something that people are asking about. But as of now, I’m gonna let her do the talking on this status… but we’re both very good," Markus said.

“We have a very good relationship with each other. So let’s just leave it like that for now,” he added.

Though he didn’t deny or confirmed their breakup, Markus said he’s happy now.

“Ang puso ko ngayon? Ang masasabi ko lang, masaya. Magaan in a lot of ways," he said.

“I’ve come to terms with a lot of things this year so far. I just can’t wait to grow more and learn more about everything in life, my craft, relationship, fatherhood. I’m so young and I can’t wait to just become the best version of me,” he added.

Their breakup rumors came after social media users noticed that they are not posting about each other anymore on Instagram.

Markus, however, greeted Janella on Mother's Day last May.

RELATED: Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson debunk breakup rumors