^

Entertainment

'We’re both very good': Markus Paterson breaks silence over rumored split with Janella Salvador

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 30, 2022 | 4:47pm
'Weâ€™re both very good': Markus Paterson breaks silence over rumored split with Janella Salvador
Celebrity couple Markus Paterson and Janella Salvador with their son
Markus Paterson via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Markus Paterson revealed the real score in his relationship with Janella Salvador. 

In his recent interview with Cinemanews, Markus said he will let Janella do the talking about their relationship. 

“Our relationship status is definitely something that people are asking about. But as of now, I’m gonna let her do the talking on this status… but we’re both very good," Markus said.

“We have a very good relationship with each other. So let’s just leave it like that for now,” he added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Markus Paterson (@markus)

Though he didn’t deny or confirmed their breakup, Markus said he’s happy now. 

“Ang puso ko ngayon? Ang masasabi ko lang, masaya. Magaan in a lot of ways," he said.

“I’ve come to terms with a lot of things this year so far. I just can’t wait to grow more and learn more about everything in life, my craft, relationship, fatherhood. I’m so young and I can’t wait to just become the best version of me,” he added.

Their breakup rumors came after social media users noticed that they are not posting about each other anymore on Instagram. 

Markus, however, greeted Janella on Mother's Day last May.

RELATEDJanella Salvador, Markus Paterson debunk breakup rumors

JANELLA SALVADOR

MARKUS PATERSON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ruffa Gutierrez shares what ex Yilmaz Bektas joked about their daughters

Ruffa Gutierrez shares what ex Yilmaz Bektas joked about their daughters

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Ruffa Gutierrez shared what former husband Yilmaz Bektas told her after reuniting with their daughters Lorin and Venice for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl impresses Miss Grand International's Nawat; MGI to move to Miss Universe PH?

Hipon Girl impresses Miss Grand International's Nawat; MGI to move to Miss Universe PH?

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 8 hours ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 aspirant Herlene Nicole "Hipon Girl" Budol finally met Miss Grand International (MGI) President...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez admits crying every day since daughters' reunion with Yilmaz Bektas

Ruffa Gutierrez admits crying every day since daughters' reunion with Yilmaz Bektas

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Talent manager Annabelle Rama revealed that her daughter Ruffa Gutierrez has been crying every day since Ruffa's daughters...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Excited, humbled&rsquo;: Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano on being part of Marcos inauguration

‘Excited, humbled’: Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano on being part of Marcos inauguration

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
After actively supporting the campaign of President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., celebrity couple Toni...
Entertainment
fbtw
Priscilla, Lisa Marie Presley praise 'Elvis'; Elvis' last partner Linda cries foul for no mention

Priscilla, Lisa Marie Presley praise 'Elvis'; Elvis' last partner Linda cries foul for no mention

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Baz Luhrmann has been receiving congratulations for his take on Elvis Presley, but the response he considers the most...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Candy Pangilinan's son with autism graduates from junior high with awards

Candy Pangilinan's son with autism graduates from junior high with awards

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Actress Candy Pangilinan is one proud mother to her son Quentin after he graduated from junior high school with awards.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
What Jake Ejercito learned about fatherhood from Erap

What Jake Ejercito learned about fatherhood from Erap

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
After starring in ABS-CBN’s romantic-comedy series Marry Me, Marry You and in the infidelity-themed show The Broken...
Entertainment
fbtw
Elvis captures the music icon visually Baz Luhrmann&rsquo;s much-awaited film

Elvis captures the music icon visually Baz Luhrmann’s much-awaited film

By Baby A. Gil | 17 hours ago
Elvis has arrived. And it is not your usual biopic. It is more about the essence of Elvis.
Entertainment
fbtw
Natalie Portman has renewed respect for actors playing superheroes

Natalie Portman has renewed respect for actors playing superheroes

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
It’s a tale of two Thors as Natalie Portman goes from Thor’s ex-girlfriend to The Mighty Thor in the Marvel Studios...
Entertainment
fbtw
What to expect as Gru, Minions return to theaters starting today

What to expect as Gru, Minions return to theaters starting today

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Gru and the Minions are back on the big screen, but this time, they will be going years down memory lane in the movie "Minions:...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with