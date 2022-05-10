^

Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson debunk breakup rumors

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 10, 2022 | 5:54pm
Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson debunk breakup rumors
Celebrity couple Markus Paterson and Janella Salvador with their son Jude
Janella Salvador via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson debunked breakup rumors by posting on social media. 

Markus took to his Instagram account to greet Janella on Mother's Day. 

"Happy Mother’s Day, celebrate the amazing mother you have become @superjanella," Markus wrote. 

"Thank you," Janella replied. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Markus Paterson (@markus)

Their breakup rumors started when netizens noticed they hadn't posted about each other on social media. 

Their last post was their family picture last January. 

Ogie Diaz reported on his YouTube channel that a source told him that the two might have broken up because of Markus' habit that Janella apparently couldn’t stand.  

Janella and Markus have a son together named Jude Trevor.

