Jennifer Lopez bares all in new Netflix documentary 'Halftime'

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 23, 2022 | 7:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Global superstar Jennifer Lopez is the subject of Netflix's new documentary entitled "Halftime," which will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8. 

The trailer highlights some pivotal moments in Jennifer Lopez's life, from her heartbreaking reaction to the Oscars snub for her movie "Hustlers," to the personal insight of her current fiance Ben Affleck toward media's treatment of her.

“I said to her once, ‘Doesn’t this bother you?'” Lopez’s longtime love Ben Affleck asked in the video, "And she said, ‘I expected this.'”

The documentary deeply chronicles J.Lo’s determination to be “taken seriously” by the media, her peers, and the music and film insiders.

"Halftime" is also set to showcase Lopez’s preparation for her Super Bowl Halftime performance opposite Shakira, which not only was a milestone in her career as a stage performer, but also a pinnacle to which the pop star was able to send a strong message. Lopez shared she wanted to do “something with substance” and not just be “shaking our fucking asses” onstage.

“I don’t do this for an award,” Lopez sums up in the trailer. “I do this to connect with people and make them feel things because I want to feel something.”

Netflix will premiere the film, directed by Oscar-nominated Tribeca alum Amanda Micheli, on June 14.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez to mark anniversary of second chance with Ben Affleck after 18 years

