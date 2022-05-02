^

Jennifer Lopez to mark anniversary of second chance with Ben Affleck after 18 years

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 2, 2022 | 4:09pm
Jennifer Lopez to mark anniversary of second chance with Ben Affleck after 18 years
US actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck arrive for a special screening of "Marry Me" at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles, February 8, 2022. VALERIE MACON / AFP
AFP / Valerie Macon

MANILA, Philippines — Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is set to celebrate the anniversary of her reunion with actor Ben Affleck.

It can be recalled that the two first ignited dating rumors after spending time together in Los Angels in mid-May last year.

Last month, JLo announced her engagement to Affleck, 18 years after they ended their relationship for the first time.

The 52-year-old posted video of herself appearing emotional and admiring a green ring in her newsletter, "On The JLo." Her representatives then confirmed the engagement announcement to People magazine. 

US media reported that the ring was an emerald-cut pale green diamond.

"Bennifer" — the couple's nickname from their first highly publicized relationship -- set the Internet alight last year when photos of them together again began circulating. 

The pair first met on the set of the widely panned movie "Gigli" in 2002. They postponed their planned 2003 nuptials, then announced their relationship was over in early 2004.

It will be the fourth marriage for Lopez and the second for actor and director Affleck, who is 49.

Lopez was previously married to actor Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner and they are the parents of Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Lopez discussed her renewed relationship with Affleck in an interview with People in February.

"It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance," she said.

Affleck and Matt Damon will reunite in an upcoming sports marketing movie about Nike’s journey to sign basketball star Michael Jordan as endorser.

According to Deadline, Ben is set to direct and star in the new feature film produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. The movie is set to center on the story of Nike marketing man Sonny Vaccaro as he relentlessly pursued sports legend Michael Jordan in the mid-’80s. The endorsement deal initially seemed impossible at the time, and has since changed the game when it comes to the business of sneaker marketing. 

Affleck will play Nike co-founder and billionaire Phil Knight, while Damon will star as Sonny Vaccaro.

The reunion came after more than two decades since their first movie collaboration in 1997, their Academy-winning film “Good Will Hunting,” where they also both starred in. The two also co-wrote the screenplay of the acclaimed movie. The famous best buddies have been revered by Hollywood for their creative work and performance in the film. 

The screenplay of the Nike movie was reportedly written by Alex Convery, who wrote the original script titled “Air Jordan.” The script was named to the 2021 Black List of the best unproduced screenplays. 

Mandalay reportedly brought it to Skydance Sports president Jon Weinbach, who then secured Vaccarro’s life rights. Affleck and Damon will produce alongside Peter Guber and Jason Michael Berman of Mandalay Pictures.

The untitled film’s logline reads, “The incredible story of how Sonny Vaccaro, a maverick sneaker salesman, led a fledgling running shoe company called Nike in its pursuit of the most transformative athlete in the history of sports: Michael Jordan.”  — With reports from Agence France-Presse

