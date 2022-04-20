Elon Musk denies threesome with Amber Heard in Johnny Depp's house

In this file photo taken on March 9, 2020 Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard is currently underway, and among those who may take the stand for the "Aquaman" actress is Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk.

Documents filed at the trial claim that Heard, Musk and actress-model Cara Delevingne had a threesome in the attic of Depp's Los Angeles home in 2016.

Musk categorically denied that he, Heard and Delevingne had ever participated in such an act, saying that while he and Delevingne are friends, they have never done intimate things which he claimed she can confirm.

Though the SpaceX CEO confirmed that he and Heard began dating about a month after Heard and Depp's divorce papers were filed in 2016, he said he was never close to her during the couple's marriage.

Related: Elon Musk launches hostile takeover bid for Twitter

Musk even claimed to attempt counseling Depp and Heard by "recommending everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on."

“Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, 'After it’s all over,' that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!” the multi-billionaire added.

Depp is suing Heard after the latter stated in a 2018 article for The Washington Post that she had become "a public figure representing domestic abuse" — Depp was not mentioned in Heard's article, but said it had damaged his career.

Following the article's publishing, Depp was dropped from the "Pirate of the Caribbean" franchise and later on was replaced in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise.

Related: Who is Mads Mikkelsen? Meet the 'chilling presence' that replaced Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Other individuals who may be taking the stand or providing testaments are actors James Franco and Paul Bettany, and representatives from Warner Bros., Disney and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Some documents that could be exhibited in an already extensive list are messages between Heard and "Aquaman" co-star Jason Momoa and director James Wan, correspondence with director Zack Snyder, and emails between Depp and "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling.

RELATED: Johnny Depp lawyers seek to discredit ex-wife Amber Heard's domestic violence claims

Johnny Depp rejects 'heinous' abuse charges by ex Amber Heard