^

Entertainment

Elon Musk denies threesome with Amber Heard in Johnny Depp's house

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 20, 2022 | 5:58pm
Elon Musk denies threesome with Amber Heard in Johnny Depp's house
In this file photo taken on March 9, 2020 Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.
AFP / Brendan Smialowski

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard is currently underway, and among those who may take the stand for the "Aquaman" actress is Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk.

Documents filed at the trial claim that Heard, Musk and actress-model Cara Delevingne had a threesome in the attic of Depp's Los Angeles home in 2016.

Musk categorically denied that he, Heard and Delevingne had ever participated in such an act, saying that while he and Delevingne are friends, they have never done intimate things which he claimed she can confirm.

Though the SpaceX CEO confirmed that he and Heard began dating about a month after Heard and Depp's divorce papers were filed in 2016, he said he was never close to her during the couple's marriage.

Related: Elon Musk launches hostile takeover bid for Twitter  

Musk even claimed to attempt counseling Depp and Heard by "recommending everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on."

“Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, 'After it’s all over,' that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!” the multi-billionaire added.

Depp is suing Heard after the latter stated in a 2018 article for The Washington Post that she had become "a public figure representing domestic abuse" — Depp was not mentioned in Heard's article, but said it had damaged his career.

Following the article's publishing, Depp was dropped from the "Pirate of the Caribbean" franchise and later on was replaced in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise.

Related: Who is Mads Mikkelsen? Meet the 'chilling presence' that replaced Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Other individuals who may be taking the stand or providing testaments are actors James Franco and Paul Bettany, and representatives from Warner Bros., Disney and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Some documents that could be exhibited in an already extensive list are messages between Heard and "Aquaman" co-star Jason Momoa and director James Wan, correspondence with director Zack Snyder, and emails between Depp and "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling.

RELATED: Johnny Depp lawyers seek to discredit ex-wife Amber Heard's domestic violence claims

Johnny Depp rejects 'heinous' abuse charges by ex Amber Heard  

AMBER HEARD

JOHNNY DEPP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Baka puso niya iba ang kulay': Sharon Cuneta reacts to friend Darryl Yap's 'Lenlen' videos

'Baka puso niya iba ang kulay': Sharon Cuneta reacts to friend Darryl Yap's 'Lenlen' videos

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Megastar” Sharon Cuneta revealed that she holds no grudges against her friend, director Darryl Yap, who has been...
Entertainment
fbtw
'It's not like that anymore': Regine Velasquez admits having singing difficulties

'It's not like that anymore': Regine Velasquez admits having singing difficulties

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez admitted that she’s now having difficulties in singing.
Entertainment
fbtw
'It's not like that anymore': Regine Velasquez admits having singing difficulties

'It's not like that anymore': Regine Velasquez admits having singing difficulties

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez admitted that she’s now having difficulties in singing.
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 bets given special awards ahead of preliminaries

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 bets given special awards ahead of preliminaries

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 9 hours ago
The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization formally presented the Top 32 official candidates to members of the media...
Entertainment
fbtw
Where to watch, livestream Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night

Where to watch, livestream Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel is set to broadcast live the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night on April...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Johnny Depp rejects 'heinous' abuse charges by ex Amber Heard

Johnny Depp rejects 'heinous' abuse charges by ex Amber Heard

7 hours ago
"Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp denied ever physically abusing Amber Heard as he took the witness...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines&nbsp;2022 unveils new crown&nbsp;

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 unveils new crown 

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 8 hours ago
The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization revealed the new crown for its 2022 winner during the "Ultimate Reigns" gala...
Entertainment
fbtw
Charlie Dizon is willing to be an OFW for family

Charlie Dizon is willing to be an OFW for family

By Bot Glorioso | 18 hours ago
If she weren’t an actress, Charlie Dizon said she wouldn’t hesitate to work abroad for the sake of her famil...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lee Byung Hun enjoys playing both lead and cameo in Our Blues

Lee Byung Hun enjoys playing both lead and cameo in Our Blues

By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
c found himself playing both leading man and supporting actor in the Netflix K-drama Our Blues.
Entertainment
fbtw
Krista Ranillo mourns passing of her grandmother, film icon Gloria Sevilla

Krista Ranillo mourns passing of her grandmother, film icon Gloria Sevilla

By Adam Laurena | 18 hours ago
Krista Ranillo expressed her grief after her grandmother, veteran actress Gloria Sevilla, had passed away.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with