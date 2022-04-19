Mads Mikkelsen is a chilling presence in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'

MANILA, Philippines — The newest entry in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise may bear the name of Jude Law's Albus Dumbledore but make no mistake, Mads Mikkelsen is a magical force to be reckoned with as Gellert Grindelwald.

In the film, Grindelwald moves further to conquer the magical world and wage war on non-magical folks. Dumbledore thus assembles a team led by Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander in order to thwart his former colleague's plans.

This time around though, the Dark wizard is resorting to cunning ways as he attempts to guarantee favor in an age-old system, fooling supporters and rivals alike.

Dumbledore is very much aware of Grindelwald's magical knowledge that he may be the only one to best him. But as provided in "The Crimes of Grindelwald," he cannot move against him because of their close relationship many years ago.

Mikkelsen is fascinated by the relationship between the two wizards, saying, "The film makes it very clear what each and every individual is trying to achieve; the question is how they are going to do it. I think it’s a wonderful story that takes us on a ride through this magical world.”

He expounded further that Grindelwald also feels abandonment from his colleague when they once shared a common dream of making the world a better place. "It created a strong bond that lasted for quite a while... and then it shattered,” he said.

This relationship, commitment even, plays a huge role not just in the film but for the entire "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, with director David Yates going as far to say that they had to "convey the feeling of being removed from someone with whom you have a deep connection threads its way through the story and is one of the themes at play for several characters.”

Yates, who has been directing the movies in the Wizarding World ever since 2007's "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," called Mikkelsen "a gifted actor who is always curious to try things, extremely collaborative and a genuine pleasure to work with."

Yates added that the Danish actor is fun to be around on the set and can quickly deliver a dark and arresting moment — which he does multiple times throughout "The Secrets of Dumbledore."

"Harry Potter" fans will be aware of the phrase "for the greater good," which Grindelwald said justifies his past, present and future actions in what believes will save the Wizarding World.

"His goal is not entirely insane," Mikkelsen suggested, explaining Grindelwald's thought process. "The means by which he wants to achieve that, however, is not necessarily what everybody else is agreeing on.”

Mikkelsen is popularly known for other villainous roles like Le Chiffre in "Casino Royale," Kaecilius in "Doctor Strange" and the titular character in "Hannibal." Other memorable roles include Draco in "Clash of the Titans," Galen Erso in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and Martin in the Oscar-winning movie "Another Round."

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is out in Philippine cinemas now.

