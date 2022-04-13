^

Entertainment

Basil Valdez, Jamie Rivera reunite for 'Love and Light' concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 13, 2022 | 11:22am
Basil Valdez, Jamie Rivera reunite for 'Love and Light' concert
OPM icons Basil Valdez and Jamie Rivera
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icons Basil Valdez and Jamie Rivera will reunite on stage for “Love and Light” concert on April 30 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Resorts World Manila.

In a press conference last week, Jamie said that the concert will mark a celebration that we survived COVID-19. 

"After ng pandemic, ito 'yung kailangan natin. This is a celebration, a celebration that we are here... Kaya nga it's a celebration of love and light after darkness. Here we are, celebrating this comeback," Jamie said.

"Kasi ang hirap nang pinagdaananan natin sa totoo lang," she added. 

For his part, Basil said he is paying tribute to great Filipino composers in the concert. 

"I am doing most of the love songs and I am paying tributes to four great Filipino composers -- that's George Canseco, Gerry Paraiso, Ryan Cayabyab and Willy Cruz. And she is doing some inspirational songs. So that's love and light, pinag-combine 'yan," Basil said.

"I hope the people can be enlightened with the love songs that I will be performing and get some inspiration from the songs that Jamie will be doing," he added.  

Produced by Full House Theater Company in cooperation with NY Entourage Productions, "Love and Light" concert is directed by Marvin Caldito under the musical direction of Adonis Tabanda. 

RELATED: Jamie Rivera on what guides her in writing inspirational songs

BASIL VALDEZ

JAMIE RIVERA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Francine Diaz's mother, cousin lambast Andrea Brillantes

Francine Diaz's mother, cousin lambast Andrea Brillantes

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz’s mother and cousin lambasted Andrea Brillantes after her Instagram Live on Monday...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jamie Evangelista explains viral video with husband Baron Geisler

Jamie Evangelista explains viral video with husband Baron Geisler

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Baron Geisler's wife Jamie Evangelista explained the viral video wherein he and the actor were seen fighting.
Entertainment
fbtw
"No reason to be upset": Jennifer Garner on ex-husband Ben Affleck's second engagement to Jennifer Lopez

"No reason to be upset": Jennifer Garner on ex-husband Ben Affleck's second engagement to Jennifer Lopez

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Actress Jennifer Garner reportedly revealed her thoughts on ex-husband Ben Affleck becoming engaged to Jennifer Lopez ag...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We broke up last year': Andrea Brillantes shares Seth Fedelin was her first heartbreak

'We broke up last year': Andrea Brillantes shares Seth Fedelin was her first heartbreak

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she and on-screen partner Seth Federlin were in a relationship for more...
Entertainment
fbtw
Twitter users to Claudine Barretto: Let Rico Yan rest

Twitter users to Claudine Barretto: Let Rico Yan rest

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Netizens asked actress Claudine Barretto to not use her deceased ex-boyfriend Rico Yan for her political campaign. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Robi Domingo expresses concern over education system after viral 'MaJoHa'

Robi Domingo expresses concern over education system after viral 'MaJoHa'

By Jan Milo Severo | 57 minutes ago
Kapamilya host Robi Domingo expressed his disappointment to the education system after "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates wrongly...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kinakabahan ako': Ivana Alawi on working with Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby

'Kinakabahan ako': Ivana Alawi on working with Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress and content creator Ivana Alawi admitted that she's nervous about working with Gerald Anderson and Sam Milby...
Entertainment
fbtw
Johnny Depp became 'monster' on drugs and alcohol, court hears

Johnny Depp became 'monster' on drugs and alcohol, court hears

3 hours ago
"Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp physically and sexually abused his then-wife Amber Heard during drug-...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sofia, Allen to pick up where they left off in Raya Sirena mini-series

Sofia, Allen to pick up where they left off in Raya Sirena mini-series

By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
As generously shared by them in a recent STAR article, Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay’s latest TV assignment is indeed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jamm Rea learns to be her own muse for new music

Jamm Rea learns to be her own muse for new music

By Leah C. Salterio | 12 hours ago
Consistently getting an open-ended comment about how young, singer-songwriter Jamm Rea looked back then, was always upsetting,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with