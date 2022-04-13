Basil Valdez, Jamie Rivera reunite for 'Love and Light' concert

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icons Basil Valdez and Jamie Rivera will reunite on stage for “Love and Light” concert on April 30 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Resorts World Manila.

In a press conference last week, Jamie said that the concert will mark a celebration that we survived COVID-19.

"After ng pandemic, ito 'yung kailangan natin. This is a celebration, a celebration that we are here... Kaya nga it's a celebration of love and light after darkness. Here we are, celebrating this comeback," Jamie said.

"Kasi ang hirap nang pinagdaananan natin sa totoo lang," she added.

For his part, Basil said he is paying tribute to great Filipino composers in the concert.

"I am doing most of the love songs and I am paying tributes to four great Filipino composers -- that's George Canseco, Gerry Paraiso, Ryan Cayabyab and Willy Cruz. And she is doing some inspirational songs. So that's love and light, pinag-combine 'yan," Basil said.

"I hope the people can be enlightened with the love songs that I will be performing and get some inspiration from the songs that Jamie will be doing," he added.

Produced by Full House Theater Company in cooperation with NY Entourage Productions, "Love and Light" concert is directed by Marvin Caldito under the musical direction of Adonis Tabanda.

