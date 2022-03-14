Miss Universe Philippines 2022 names top 3 Headshot Challenge winners

MANILA, Philippines — With the celebration of International Women's Month unfolding last weekend, pageant fans and supporters got a chance to see for themselves who among the Top 50 Miss Universe Philippines 2022 delegates were the most eloquent when all of them were asked, "What makes a woman uniquely beautiful?" From the varied points of view came some of the most insightful responses. Last Saturday noon, Kumu also greenlighted the Headshot Challenge with a twist. The ladies were not to simply submit a still photo but rather shoot their countenances, briefly, in motion. It would seem the dark horses shone in this challenge. The results showed that the early frontrunners were outshone. The winner of the headshot challenge was Isabel Luche of Mandaue City. The two other spots went to Celeste Cortesi of Pasay City and Francheska Alexine Dadivas of Roxas City. The Introduction Video challenge will follow thereafter. Mechanics to this new challenge were given by Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez in a recorded spiel. Meanwhile, here's the leaderboard for the week of Mar 7 in the Follower Sprint challenge: 1) Michelle Marquez Dee (Makati, 748) 2) Isabel Luche (Mandate City, 677) 3) Nyca Mae Bernardo (Bulacan Province, 561) 4) Jeanne Nicci Orcena (Davao del Norte, 547) 5) Carmela Diane Doma (Sorsogon, 435) 6) Mary Dawn M. Abiera (Sultan Kudarat, 413) 7) Sharifah Shanaz Malabanan (Lemery, Batangas, 376) 8] Sophia Veronica Torres (Rizal, 339) 9) Francheska Alexine Dadivas (Roxas City, 329) 10) Pauline Amelinckx (Bohol, 322) The MUPh organization also made another exciting announcement on its social media page. The advisory read, "You still have a chance to be an official candidate. Two of the Top 30 finalists this year will come from the Kumuniverse. Join Kumu's upcoming campaign for a chance to represent your #UniquelyBeautiful province or city in the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 stage." Sounds like the selection and elimination process has gone a notch higher.