LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Top 50

MANILA, Philippines — The much awaited Top 50 list of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 was unveiled by the MUPh organization on February 28.
“Introducing this year’s roster of Filipina beauties vying for the most prestigious crown in the country,” they said alongside a photoset of the delegates’ beauty shots," the Miss Universe Philippines organization captioned its announcement post on its Facebook page.
Here’s the complete list of the 50 delegates:
- Jona Sweett, AKLAN
- Julia Eugenie Augustias Saubier, ALBAY
- Marinel Tungol, ARAYAT, PAMPANGA
- Ghenesis Latugat, BAGUIO CITY
- Kevyn Alessandrea Mateo, BATAAN
- Elsa Sally Schumacher, BATANES
- Bianca Mae Awatin, BATANGAS PROVINCE
- Pauline Amelinckx, BOHOL
- Meriam Campong, BUKIDNON
- Nyca Mae Bernardo, BULACAN PROVINCE
- Jennika Joy Casin, CAVITE
- Chantal Elise Legaspi Schmidt, CEBU CITY
- Lou Dominique Piczon, CEBU PROVINCE
- Myrell Martinez, DAVAO CITY
- Jeanne Nicci Orcena, DAVAO DEL NORTE
- Jedidah Korinihona, DAVAO DEL SUR
- Aidyl Mhay Sanchez, GUIGINTO, BULACAN
- Lyza Katrina Samalio, ILOCOS, NORTE
- Jewel Alexandria Palacat, ILOCOS SUR
- Dorothy Marie Gemillan, ILOILO CITY
- Vanessa Ann Ka’Ihilani Caro, ILOILO PROVINCE
- Zeneth Joy Khan, ISABELA
- Louise Nicole Dabu, LA UNION
- Sonja Jeyn Tanyag, LAGUNA
- Sashi Chiesa, LAPU-LAPU CITY
- Isabelle Kristine Braza, LAS PIÑAS
- Sharifah Shahnaz Malabanan, LEMERY, BATANGAS
- Anjeanette Japor, LUCENA CITY
- Alyssa Georgia Felix, MACABEBE, PAMPANGA
- Michelle Daniela Dee, MAKATI
- Abigail Maclang, MALOLOS, BULACAN
- Isabel Luche, MANDAUE CITY
- Seychelle Phoebe Jaochica, MARIVELES, BATAAN
- Anabelle Mae McDonnell, MISAMIS ORIENTAL
- Ma. Cristel Antibo, NEGROS OCCIDENTAL
- Marilit Iligan, NEGROS ORIENTAL
- Nicole Blanca Mari Mendiola, NORTHERN SAMAR
- Gillian Katherine De Mesa, NUEVA VIZCAYA
- Angelica Lopez, PALAWAN
- Ivylou Borbon, PANGASINAN
- Celesti Cortesi, PASAY
- Gracelle Nicole Distura, QUEZON PROVINCE
- Sophia Veronica Torres, RIZAL
- Francheska Alexine Dadivas, ROXAS CITY
- Danielle Arielle Camcam, SAN JUAN CITY
- Shaira Aliyah Diaz, SAN PABLO, LAGUNA
- Carmela Diane Doma, SORSOGON
- Mary Dawn Abiera, SULTAN KUDARAT
- Ma. Katrina Llegado, TAGUIG
- Shanelyn Bayson, VICTORIAS CITY, NEGROS OCCIDENTAL
The organization also revealed that they're currently working on shortlisting the delegates to Top 30. No date of annoucement was disclosed though.
The MUP organization partnered with the social entertainment platform Kumu for an “interactive pageant” for this year's edition. The partnership promises to give delegates “fun live streaming tasks,” “interactive exclusive shows,” and “daily and weekly kumustuhan segments,” but additional information about such activities have yet to be revealed.
Last year, the organization started with 100 delegates, who underwent several online and remote challenges in the succeeding weeks. They were then narrowed down to the Top 75 and 50 based on their performances in the challenges and votes from supporters, before the final list of 30 candidates were announced.
Reigning titleholder Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who finished as part of the top 5 at the Miss Universe competition in December 2021, is set to crown her successor. The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant night is scheduled for April 30.
