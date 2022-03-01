LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Top 50

MANILA, Philippines — The much awaited Top 50 list of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 was unveiled by the MUPh organization on February 28.

“Introducing this year’s roster of Filipina beauties vying for the most prestigious crown in the country,” they said alongside a photoset of the delegates’ beauty shots," the Miss Universe Philippines organization captioned its announcement post on its Facebook page.

Here’s the complete list of the 50 delegates:

Jona Sweett, AKLAN

Julia Eugenie Augustias Saubier, ALBAY

Marinel Tungol, ARAYAT, PAMPANGA

Ghenesis Latugat, BAGUIO CITY

Kevyn Alessandrea Mateo, BATAAN

Elsa Sally Schumacher, BATANES

Bianca Mae Awatin, BATANGAS PROVINCE

Pauline Amelinckx, BOHOL

Meriam Campong, BUKIDNON

Nyca Mae Bernardo, BULACAN PROVINCE

Jennika Joy Casin, CAVITE

Chantal Elise Legaspi Schmidt, CEBU CITY

Lou Dominique Piczon, CEBU PROVINCE

Myrell Martinez, DAVAO CITY

Jeanne Nicci Orcena, DAVAO DEL NORTE

Jedidah Korinihona, DAVAO DEL SUR

Aidyl Mhay Sanchez, GUIGINTO, BULACAN

Lyza Katrina Samalio, ILOCOS, NORTE

Jewel Alexandria Palacat, ILOCOS SUR

Dorothy Marie Gemillan, ILOILO CITY

Vanessa Ann Ka’Ihilani Caro, ILOILO PROVINCE

Zeneth Joy Khan, ISABELA

Louise Nicole Dabu, LA UNION

Sonja Jeyn Tanyag, LAGUNA

Sashi Chiesa, LAPU-LAPU CITY

Isabelle Kristine Braza, LAS PIÑAS

Sharifah Shahnaz Malabanan, LEMERY, BATANGAS

Anjeanette Japor, LUCENA CITY

Alyssa Georgia Felix, MACABEBE, PAMPANGA

Michelle Daniela Dee, MAKATI

Abigail Maclang, MALOLOS, BULACAN

Isabel Luche, MANDAUE CITY

Seychelle Phoebe Jaochica, MARIVELES, BATAAN

Anabelle Mae McDonnell, MISAMIS ORIENTAL

Ma. Cristel Antibo, NEGROS OCCIDENTAL

Marilit Iligan, NEGROS ORIENTAL

Nicole Blanca Mari Mendiola, NORTHERN SAMAR

Gillian Katherine De Mesa, NUEVA VIZCAYA

Angelica Lopez, PALAWAN

Ivylou Borbon, PANGASINAN

Celesti Cortesi, PASAY

Gracelle Nicole Distura, QUEZON PROVINCE

Sophia Veronica Torres, RIZAL

Francheska Alexine Dadivas, ROXAS CITY

Danielle Arielle Camcam, SAN JUAN CITY

Shaira Aliyah Diaz, SAN PABLO, LAGUNA

Carmela Diane Doma, SORSOGON

Mary Dawn Abiera, SULTAN KUDARAT

Ma. Katrina Llegado, TAGUIG

Shanelyn Bayson, VICTORIAS CITY, NEGROS OCCIDENTAL

The organization also revealed that they're currently working on shortlisting the delegates to Top 30. No date of annoucement was disclosed though.

The MUP organization partnered with the social entertainment platform Kumu for an “interactive pageant” for this year's edition. The partnership promises to give delegates “fun live streaming tasks,” “interactive exclusive shows,” and “daily and weekly kumustuhan segments,” but additional information about such activities have yet to be revealed.

Last year, the organization started with 100 delegates, who underwent several online and remote challenges in the succeeding weeks. They were then narrowed down to the Top 75 and 50 based on their performances in the challenges and votes from supporters, before the final list of 30 candidates were announced.

Reigning titleholder Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who finished as part of the top 5 at the Miss Universe competition in December 2021, is set to crown her successor. The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant night is scheduled for April 30.

