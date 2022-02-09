'Kilatising mabuti ang bawat pulitiko': Angel Locsin encourages followers to evaluate candidates thoroughly

Angel in a scene in "The General's Daughter"

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin asked her followers to do research on aspiring leaders before casting their votes in the upcoming May 2022 elections.

In her Instagram account, Angel posted a text that said “Never Again.”

“Ngayong simula na ang kampanya, At ang mga pulitiko are putting their best foot forward,” she said.

“PLEASE LANG — Kilatising mabuti ang bawat pulitiko,” she added.

She also encouraged her followers not to vote for candidates who have questionable reputations.

“Huwag bumoto ng may bahid ng kurapsyon, Sinungaling, Nagmamanipula ng batas, Tamad, Malabo at hindi makatotohanang plano sa bansa,” she said.

“Kaya kung napasaya ko man kayo kahit paano, o kahit para sa sarili nyo na lang, please lang, VOTE RIGHTLY! Pag isipan rin kung sino ang susuportahan!” she added.

