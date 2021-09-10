




































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
Angel Locsin sends encouragement for health workers amid rising COVID-19 cases
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 10, 2021 | 1:03pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Angel Locsin sends encouragement for health workers amid rising COVID-19 cases
Angel in a scene in "The General's Daughter"
ABS-CBN / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angel Locsin penned a touching message for medical frontliners amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. 



In her Instagram account, Angel said that the pandemic made her realize that the world will never survive without health workers. 



“To those who can’t go & console family & friends fighting their battles alone. I feel you. I wish for you to overcome whatever it is you are going through. This crisis has made me realize that the world can work without politicians, businessmen, police, and even without actors like me,” Angel said. 



“But the world can never work without health workers. Again, thank you for all that you do. Sending everyone strength, hope, and love,” she added. 



 










 



Since the pandemic started last year, Angel is one of the celebrities who works hard in helping unfortunate people in these trying times. 



Angel tied the knot in a civil ceremony with Neil Arce recently. The couple confirmed their relationship in February 2018. They got engaged in 2019.



