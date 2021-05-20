




































































 




   







   















Pia Wurtzbach speaks up over alleged Miss Universe 2020 'cooking show'
Pia Wurtzbach is the new global ambassador of proudly Filipino brand Dr. Coco, made from Philippine coconuts.
Photo release

                     

                        

                           
Pia Wurtzbach speaks up over alleged Miss Universe 2020 'cooking show'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2021 - 5:30pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach asked pageant fans to be sport and respect the judges' decision at the recently held Miss Universe 2020. 



In the latest episode of her YouTube podcast “Queentuhan” aired last Tuesday, Pia told co-hosts and fellow beauty queens Bianca Guidotti and Carla Lizardo that she doesn't like how social media users alleged that the prestigious pageant was “bought.”



“I don’t like na hinihimay natin nang sobra ‘yung competition kasi hindi natin matanggap ‘yung winner or ‘yung fate ng candidate natin. Sana maging sport tayo,” Pia said. 



“Ang message ng Miss Universe and the girls is acceptance kahit na iba-iba kayo ng pinanggalingan. Ang pangit na the audience, sila ‘yung complete opposite,” she added. 



 






 



Pia admitted that she’s still sad on the outcome of Miss Philippines Rabiya Mateo’s early exit in the pageant but she’s happy with the result of the Miss Universe pageant. 



“May konting kirot pa rin for Rabiya, but I’m happy about how the pageant turned out. I’m excited for Andrea, and I mean that,” she said.



Mexico’s Andrea Meza crowned as the 69th Miss Universe winner last Monday.



Yesterday, Pia was launched as new global ambassador of hand soap brand Dr. Coco, available for order from both Shopee and Lazada.



"It's one of my best discoveries," Miss Universe 2015 said about the brand.



"I have been an avid user ever since I opened my first bottle. The moment you dispense the product on your hands, you will really notice the difference. It’s like applying lotion while you wash. Plus, the scents pang world-class talaga! It’s also the first time I’ve heard of a product that continues to protect from 99% of bacteria for up to four hours after hand washing."



Pia expressed great excitement over the product and believes it can have a positive impact on the daily lives of Filipinos. “In my heart, I always knew that we Filipinos are capable of producing excellent products but to actually experience one makes me beam with pride. (This brand) goes the extra mile. It provides extra cleansing, extra protection, extra care and is extra natural. I am proud to represent a proudly Filipino-made product of this quality. Magaling talaga tayong mga Pinoy.”



RELATED: 'I wasn't being sarcastic': Pia Wurtzbach addresses angry Miss Vietnam fans


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISS UNIVERSE 2020
                                                      PIA WURTZBACH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
