'I wasn't being sarcastic': Pia Wurtzbach addresses angry Miss Vietnam fans
From left: Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach; Khanh Van Nguyen Tran, Miss Universe Vietnam 2020 competes at the 69th Miss Universe final swimwear competition.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV, file; MUO/Tracy Nguyen

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 18, 2021 - 1:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach said she woke up to many angry fans of Miss Vietnam after tweeting her surprise for Vietnam's win as having the most social media voters in Miss Universe history.

In a tweet yesterday during the pageant, Pia expressed her astonishment when Miss Vietnam was named as social media votes winner: "Mas maraming pageant fans sa Vietnam kesa sa Pilipinas?"

In a tweet earlier today, the model and TV host clarified what she meant: "For years I was told (and I believed) that the Philippines had the most pageant fans in the world. But yesterday Vietnam   got the highest votes in history! Which meant I was wrong. Which surprised me! Thats it!! Thats all I meant by my tweet!"

She said she clarified her statement after receiving many hate messages from Miss Vietnam's fans.

"Woah! Woke up to so many angry fans from Vietnam! I think some of you misunderstood my tweet last night! I didn't mean any harm by it at all!"

She assured Miss Vietnam's fans that she did not mean anything bad about her tweet.

"I wasn't being sarcastic or questioning your win at all! Hope this clears it up. Congratulations Vietnam for the highest votes in Miss Universe history!"

 

 

 

 

 

— With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

