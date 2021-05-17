Not from Mexico, Pampanga: Who is Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza?

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe 2020 live on FYI and Telemundo earlier today from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

According to the pageant, Andrea will use her year as Miss Universe to advocate for women’s rights and against gender-based violence.

After a beautiful National Costume Competition, rounds of interviews, a preliminary competition and the live finals, Andrea was crowned with the Mouawad Power of Unity Crown, presented to her by outgoing Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, who now holds the title for the longest-ever reigning Miss Universe.

“I am so honored to have been selected among the 73 other amazing women I stood with tonight,” said Meza in a Miss Universe press statement.

“It is a dream come true to wear the Miss Universe crown, and I hope to serve the world through my advocacy for equality in the year to come and beyond.”

As reaction to her win, many Filipinos quipped on social media that Andrea is from Mexico, which is also a town in the Philippine province of Pampanga.

Apart from not being from Pampanga, here are other fun facts about the new queen:

Meza, 26, is from Chihuahua City, and represented her home country, Mexico, as Miss Universe Mexico, at the 69th annual Miss Universe competition.

Andrea has a degree in software engineering

She is an activist, and currently works closely with the Municipal Institute for Women, which aims to end gender-based violence.

She is also a certified make-up artist and model, who is passionate about being active and living a healthy lifestyle.

She is also vegan, and enjoys extreme sports in her free time, including rappelling and sand boarding.

Andrea is also the official Tourism Brand Ambassador for her hometown, Chihuahua, promoting the best tourist attractions and rich culture her beautiful home offers.

Andrea will move to New York City today to represent the brand and various philanthropic organizations during her reign.

“It is certainly emotional to see the crown begin a new journey tonight with Andrea,” said Paula Shugart, Miss Universe Organization President.

“After a year unlike any other, I am so grateful for the extra months we got to spend with Zozi, and I know Andrea will reign with strength, ambition and grace.”

The show was hosted by Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez and actress and model Olivia Culpo, with a final look performance by Grammy-nominated artist Luis Fonsi.

Miss Universe 2017 DemiLeigh Tebow, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst and Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the show throughout the night. If fans missed the live show on FYI or Telemundo, they can still catch the action streaming beginning Monday on Roku.

At this year’s Miss Universe competition, women representing 74 countries competed in multiple categories. The show aired in over 190 countries and territories across the globe.

This year’s Miss Universe Selection Committee was comprised of Miss Universe 1997 Brook Lee; Miss Universe 2006 Zuleyka Rivera; president of Carnival Cruise Line Christine Duffy, CMO of Mary Kay Cosmetics Sheryl Adkins-Green; actor and activist Arden Cho; CEO of Live Tinted Deepica Mutyala; television host Keltie Knight; and CEO of Arena del Rio Tatyana Orozco.

During the telecast, Miss Universe Myanmar Thuzar Wint Lwin was announced as the winner of the National Costume Competition, following her emotional display on Thursday to “Pray for Myanmar” amid the political climate in her country.

Additionally, Miss Universe Bolivia Lenka Nemer was announced as the first-ever winner of the Miss Universe Impact Award, presented by Invisi Smart. CEO of Invisi Smart Saba Yussouff presented the award to Nemer for her work advancing urban cultivation to eradicate hunger and food insecurity.

The president of Carnival Cruise Line, Christine Duffy, presented Miss Universe Dominican Republic Kimberly Jimenez “The Carnival Spirit Award.” Jimenez was named the godmother of the Mardi Gras liner for exhibiting the spirit of friendship. — Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

