Calm before the storm: Rabiya Mateo ups her game for Miss Universe finals

MANILA, Philippines — Upon her return from her homecoming in Iloilo, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo was not as busy with posts and updates on her social media pages as before. The featured photos we've seen came from fans and followers who were ingenious enough to source them from people she'd been working with, of late.

During this hiatus, Rabiya had been training hard with the Aces & Queens camp on her pasarela and Q&A sessions.

In an Instagram video shared by Dyan Castillejo, Rabiya was seen polishing her "Hala Bira" walk. Related posts on various platforms show fans and followers interacting with members of her team - asking about the progress of her training. Her camp was even hopeful of Rabiya doing a one-on-one Q&A session with Boy Abunda before her departure to Florida.

Her pasarela training gave pageant aficionados a glimpse into her much improved gait - a far cry from when she competed at the national level.

The dancing lessons would afford her ease of movement, loosening her hip and shoulder muscles when she struts her stuff on the runway.

The acting class sessions will teach her to be stage ready at all times, and not fall out of character. This also teaches her not to slacken, as well as display consistency of performance - especially in those crucial times when one thinks nobody's watching.

Right now, Rabiya is on the lookout for a designer to collaborate with for a few outfits that would utilize the Hablon weave, for the dresses that would be part of her Miss U trunk.

"My team and I are looking for a fashion designer we can work with. It's time for Ilonggo talent to be represented in the global community. Hit us up at rainxem.com, your IG profile, or any social media account where we can check out your work. Madamo nga salamat," wrote Rabiya on her latest Instagram post.

Meanwhile, the Ilongga beauty is busy doing makeover sessions and photo shoots to showcase varying moods and look.

Rabiya will most likely fly to Florida after Lent, to give her ample time to complete quarantine requirements, prior to the onset of the pageant's round of events and activities leading to the preliminaries.

To date, the Philippines has won four of the 68 Miss Universe titles: Gloria Diaz (1969), Margarita Moran (1973), Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Elise Magnayon Gray (2018).

