CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Calm before the storm: Rabiya Mateo ups her game for Miss Universe finals
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo
Mark Caceres Photography, Claude Villahermosa

Calm before the storm: Rabiya Mateo ups her game for Miss Universe finals

Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - March 16, 2021 - 11:34am

MANILA, Philippines — Upon her return from her homecoming in Iloilo, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo was not as busy with posts and updates on her social media pages as before. The featured photos we've seen came from fans and followers who were ingenious enough to source them from people she'd been working with, of late.

During this hiatus, Rabiya had been training hard with the Aces & Queens camp on her pasarela and Q&A sessions. 

In an Instagram video shared by Dyan Castillejo, Rabiya was seen polishing her "Hala Bira" walk. Related posts on various platforms show fans and followers interacting with members of her team - asking about the progress of her training. Her camp was even hopeful of Rabiya doing a one-on-one Q&A session with Boy Abunda before her departure to Florida.

Her pasarela training gave pageant aficionados a glimpse into her much improved gait - a far cry from when she competed at the national level. 

The dancing lessons would afford her ease of movement, loosening her hip and shoulder muscles when she struts her stuff on the runway. 

The acting class sessions will teach her to be stage ready at all times, and not fall out of character. This also teaches her not to slacken, as well as display consistency of performance - especially in those crucial times when one thinks nobody's watching.

Right now, Rabiya is on the lookout for a designer to collaborate with for a few outfits that would utilize the Hablon weave, for the dresses that would be part of her Miss U trunk.

"My team and I are looking for a fashion designer we can work with. It's time for Ilonggo talent to be represented in the global community. Hit us up at rainxem.com, your IG profile, or any social media account where we can check out your work. Madamo nga salamat," wrote Rabiya on her latest Instagram post.

Meanwhile, the Ilongga beauty is busy doing makeover sessions and photo shoots to showcase varying moods and look.

Rabiya will most likely fly to Florida after Lent, to give her ample time to complete quarantine requirements, prior to the onset of the pageant's round of events and activities leading to the preliminaries.

To date, the Philippines has won four of the 68 Miss Universe titles: Gloria Diaz (1969), Margarita Moran (1973), Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Elise Magnayon Gray (2018).

RELATED: Rabiya Mateo makes it to Miss Universe Fashion Week video, top 10 best dressed

MISS UNIVERSE-PHILIPPINES RABIYA MATEO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sarah on Matteo: Loving, patient & responsible
Sarah on Matteo: Loving, patient & responsible
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
One year (last 2-20-2021) into married life and Mrs. Matteo Guidicelli (nee Sarah Geronimo) claims that it’s “parang...
Entertainment
fbfb
Debutante of the Year It was a most talked-about event, described by the media as &lsquo;a night to remember&rsquo;
Debutante of the Year It was a most talked-about event, described by the media as ‘a night to remember’
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 2 days ago
It was a most talked-about event, described by the media as ‘a night to remember’ Marichu Vera Perez in a dazzling...
Entertainment
fbfb
List of Oscar nominees in main categories
List of Oscar nominees in main categories
16 hours ago
Here are the nominees in key categories for the 93rd Academy Awards, to be handed out in Hollywood on April 25.
Entertainment
fbfb
Nine signs to watch out for when you&rsquo;re feeling blue
Nine signs to watch out for when you’re feeling blue
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
It has been exactly a year since President Rodrigo Duterte announced the General Community Quarantine throughout the Philippines...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Dati pinopost lang kita': Carlo Aquino's girlfriend Trina Candaza gives advice to singles
'Dati pinopost lang kita': Carlo Aquino's girlfriend Trina Candaza gives advice to singles
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino’s girlfriend Trina Candaza has an advice to single who wanted to meet their 'forever....
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Two in a row: Billie Eilish wins Record of the Year Grammy for 'Everything I Wanted'
Two in a row: Billie Eilish wins Record of the Year Grammy for 'Everything I Wanted'
1 day ago
Billie Eilish on Sunday snagged the Grammy for Record of the Year for the second straight time, a major feat for the 19-year-old...
Entertainment
fbfb
Beyonce breaks record for most Grammy wins by female artist
Beyonce breaks record for most Grammy wins by female artist
1 day ago
Beyonce made Grammys history Sunday by becoming the winningest woman in the history of the music industry's top awards gala,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Taylor Swift gets Album of the Year Grammy, sets record with Sinatra, Stevie Wonder
Taylor Swift gets Album of the Year Grammy, sets record with Sinatra, Stevie Wonder
1 day ago
Pop powerhouse Taylor Swift won the Grammy for Album of the Year for "folklore," her first of two quarantine records.
Entertainment
fbfb
Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion win early Grammys ahead of main gala
Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion win early Grammys ahead of main gala
By Maggy Donaldson | 1 day ago
Beyonce captured her first trophy of the day for Best Music Video, an award she shared with her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy,...
Entertainment
fbfb
In praise of frontliner lady solons
In praise of frontliner lady solons
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
March is celebrated as National Women’s Month when we salute empowered ladies in all sectors of society, from showbiz...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with