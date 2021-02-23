Rabiya Mateo makes it to Miss Universe Fashion Week video, top 10 best dressed

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo is one of the featured candidates in the "Fashion Week at Home" video posted by the Miss Universe Organization (MUO).

Although in a non-speaking part, Rabiya, together with 17 other candidates, strutted their stuff in varying apparel of choice.

In the video clip, Rabiya is seen doing a studio pasarela, donning an off-the-shoulder, wine-colored midriff with Dolman sleeves over an asymmetrical tulip skirt.

In a related video, beauty-queen-turned-pageant coach Dani Walker also named Rabiya as one of the 10 best dressed Miss Universe 2020 candidates from the field of 67 official entrants, in a virtual awards for fashion poll.

Rabiya shares the honors with Maria Thatil (Australia), Elizaveta Yastremskaya (Ukraine), Carmen Jaramillo (Panama), Andrea Meza (Mexico), Amanda Obdam (Thailand), Natasha Joubert (South Africa), Bianca Lorena Tirsin (Romania), Clarence Botino (France) and top pick Nguyen Tran Khanh Van (Vietnam).

Pundits and pageant followers have observed that contestants who have been featured in the Fashion Week shows of previous Miss Universe seasons made it to the semi-finals. It can be remembered that Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray joined the 2018 Sherry Hill trunk collection presentation prior to the finals.

Of the 10 that Walker mentioned in the video, four did not appear in the Miss Universe video. These are Misses Ukraine, Panama, Mexico, and France.

The other candidates featured in the "Fashion Week at Home" video were Cristiana Silva (Portugal), Denise Speelman (Netherlands), Viviana Vizzini (Italy), Leyla Espinoza (Ecuador), Sunniva Frigstad (Norway), Klara Vavdoskova (Czech Republic), Anshika Sharma (Nepal), Ana Marcelo (Nicaragua), Dhenia Covens (Belgium), Anthea Zammit (Malta), Nadia Sayers (Ireland), Vivi Altonen (Finland), as well as Misses Vietnam, Thailand, South Africa, Romania and Australia.

In the compilation video, the candidates were shown wearing gowns, dresses, casuals, jeans and their #OOTDs (outfits of the day) from their Instagram accounts.

Of the featured countries, only seven, including the Philippines, have won the most coveted titles.

The Miss Universe 2020 coronation night reportedly unravels on May 16 in the United States. Keep watching for updates and changes leading to the weeks and days to the most beautiful night in the universe. — Videos from Miss Universe, Dani Walker via YouTube