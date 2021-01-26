KOREAN WAVE
Mariel Rodriguez opens up about turning 'losyang,' marriage with Robin Padilla
Mariel and Robin
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 26, 2021 - 3:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Mariel Rodriguez opened up about her marriage life with actor Robin Padilla.

In the latest episode of “I Feel U” hosted by Toni Gonzaga, Mariel said she discovered lots of things about Robin during quarantine.

“I think we have a pretty good team. Lalo namin nakilala ang isa’t-isa,” Mariel said.

Mariel and Robin have been married for 10 years.

“I remember I told myself, ‘I am not going to have another breakup. I am not going to have another heartache.’ And that the next one will be the one,” she said.

Now a mother of two, Mariel said she is now a full-time mom and she dropped her old self to fulfill her responsibilities as a mom.

“Sometimes may pinapadala ako sa ’yong picture, ‘yung talagang losyang to the max. Samantalang dati, wala akong ibang pakialam kung ‘di ang itsura ko. Na-surprise din ako because it’s such a different person. Si Mariel Rodriguez is different from Mariel Padilla,” she said.

When asked for her message for Robin and her daughters Isabella and Gabriella, Mariel turned emotional.

“I want them to know that no matter what happens, I will always, always, always be there for them. They don’t have to be perfect, but Mommy will always be there for them. I will do everything that I can for them. There is nothing in this world that I will not do for my children. Ten years from now, makita nila ‘to, it will still be the same. It will not change. I can change, I can evolve, [but] my love for my children, it will never ever change."

