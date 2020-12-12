KOREAN WAVE
TV host Luis Manzano and actress Jessy Mendiola are officially engaged.
Instagram/patdy11
#JessGotLucky: Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola are engaged
(Philstar.com) - December 12, 2020 - 2:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Jessy Mendiola said yes to Luis Manzano’s proposal.

The couple on Saturday posted an Instagram photo, giving hints about their engagement which took place in Amanpulo, Palawan.

Jessy, who sports a beautiful ring on her left ring finger, captioned her photo with “YES”, a heart emoji and hashtag JessGotLucky.

The 39-year-old TV host, on the other hand, shared the same photo on Instagram and another image of the proposal showing his goofy side.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Luis Manzano (@luckymanzano)

Celebrity wedding photographer Pat Dy on Saturday also posted photos of the couple's engagement by the beach.

“The forecast was rain, but not a single drop came for what Lucky was planning. We were rewarded with the most beautiful sunset,” he wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pat Dy (@patdy11)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pat Dy (@patdy11)

Luis and Jessy celebrated their their fourth year anniversary as a couple in June.

