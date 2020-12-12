JessGotLucky: Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola are engaged

MANILA, Philippines — Jessy Mendiola said yes to Luis Manzano’s proposal.

The couple on Saturday posted an Instagram photo, giving hints about their engagement which took place in Amanpulo, Palawan.

Jessy, who sports a beautiful ring on her left ring finger, captioned her photo with “YES”, a heart emoji and hashtag JessGotLucky.

The 39-year-old TV host, on the other hand, shared the same photo on Instagram and another image of the proposal showing his goofy side.

Celebrity wedding photographer Pat Dy on Saturday also posted photos of the couple's engagement by the beach.

“The forecast was rain, but not a single drop came for what Lucky was planning. We were rewarded with the most beautiful sunset,” he wrote on Instagram.

Luis and Jessy celebrated their their fourth year anniversary as a couple in June.