'#BabalikDinAngABSCBN' trends as ABS-CBN rehires retrenched employees

MANILA, Philippines — An ABS-CBN employee revealed that some of the retrenched workers are now coming back to work with the Kapamilya network.

Jon Montesa, brand communications manager of the network, took to his Twitter account to announce his comeback with the network.

God's way of reminding me that he's more powerful than 70 congressmen. Unti-unti, #BabalikDinAngABSCBN.



How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/2XnTyG97XO — ???????????? ???????????????????????????? ????????? (@iMelAljon) December 5, 2020

He posted a screenshot of his conversation with her mom when he was retrenched and is now coming back to work.

“God's way of reminding me that he's more powerful than 70 congressmen. Unti-unti, #BabalikDinAngABSCBN,” he wrote in the caption.

In another tweet, Jon asked for the support of the public in his first project with ABS-CBN, a movie starring Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber.

“Thank you so much sa suporta, mga Kapamilya! Since this is blowing up, I would like to ask you to please support my first project with ABS-CBN Films, Princess (Daya)Reese starring Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber. Streaming on OTT and Cable platforms on Jan. 1, 2021. Hugs!” he wrote.

No details yet are available on how many retrenched employees were rehired.

The House of Representative denied ABS-CBN's application for franchise renewal last July 10. About half of the network's 11,000 employees were reportedly let go after congressmen voted 70-11, with majority of the votes going for franchise denial.

The network, however, continued to operate digitally and now created a deal with A2Z network to be able to broadcast some of their programs on free TV.

