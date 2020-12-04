What to expect from 'Pinoy Big Brother Connect'

MANILA, Philippines — "Pinoy Big Brother Connect," the ninth installment of the popular reality TV show will premiere Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and Kumu.

The latest season stays true to its name with the theme: "Let's stay connected, no matter what."

Situated during the pandemic, "PBB Connect" aims to inspire Filipinos to persist with their dreams much like the 14 official housemates, who were selected from over 177,000 who auditioned worldwide via Kumu.

Big Brother introduced eight housemates so far: Andrea Abaya ("Ang Cheerdance Sweetheart ng Parañaque"), Justin Dizon ("Ang Courageous Cabalen ng Pampanga"), Jie-Ann Armero ("Ang Kwelang Fangirl ng Sarangani"), Kobie Brown ("Ang Charming Striker ng Parañaque"), Chico Alicaya ("Ang Striving Footballer ng Cebu"), Mika Pajares ("Ang Single Momshie-kap ng Bataan"), Ella Cayabyab ("Ang Ra-kweentera ng Quezon") and Kyron Aguilera ("Ang Shy Biker Boy ng Butuan").

The remaining housemates will be revealed in the coming days through Kumu, "It's Showtime" and "TV Patrol." They have the monikers “Alluring Accountant ng Australia,” “Bunsong Boksingero ng General Santos City,” “Miss Malakas ng Misamis Oriental,” “Military Son ng Palawan,” “Makatang Marikit ng Pangasinan” and “Dong Diskarte ng Zamboanga Del Sur.”

What separates the current cast from preceding batches is they are comprised mostly of Gen Z and millennials. They all passed their medical, psychological and COVID-19 exams to ensure safety on the set.

The season will be hosted by Toni Gonzaga, Bianca Gonzalez, Robi Domingo, Kim Chiu, Melai Cantiveros, Enchong Dee and Richard Juan.

Toni will host “PBB Connect” primetime on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live.

Robi and Bianca will interact with viewers on the “Kumunect Tayo” Primetime Show on Kumu, while Enchong and Melai will lead “Kumunect Tayo” every afternoon.

Kim will spill some "chika" during special Big Brother events.

Richard, meanwhile, will provide updates on PBB's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts.

During the Thursday "Pinoy Big Brother Connect" MediaCon, director Lauren Dyogi said that a twist will happen on PBB Connect, but spared details.

“There's a twist, a surprise that housemates... will be coming from Kumunity... May surprise tayo so 'wag silang bibitaw. Marami pa pong magaganap. Simula pa lang tayo. Alam niyo naman na PBB, ano 'yan pag umarangkada na 'yan, marami po silang ano. So 'wag po silang bibitaw sa Kumu, at sa pagsubaybay ng PBB sa iba-iba rin nating social media platform.”