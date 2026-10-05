Heart Evangelista ranks ahead of Paris Hilton, Jung Hae-in at NYFW

Heart Evangelista at the press conference for "Heart World" Season 2 held in Mandaluyong on February 11, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista ranked ahead of American socialite Paris Hilton and South Korean actor Jung Hae-in in the latest New York Fashion Week (NYFW) Spring/Summer 2027 rankings by fashion analytics firm Launchmetrics.

Heart generated $7.6 million, or more than P475 million, in Media Impact Value (MIV), surpassing Hilton’s $2.5 million (over P156 million) and Hae-in’s $2.3 million (more than P143 million).

In the overall ranking of top voices at NYFW, Heart placed third with her $7.6 million MIV, behind Vogue US, which recorded $13.2 million (over P825 million), and Calvin Klein with $8.6 million (more than P537 million).

In July, Launchmetrics also named her the top celebrity voice at Paris Haute Couture Week, where she generated $7.5 million (over P468 million) in MIV.

Heart also ranked second among the Top Key Voices of NYFW Spring/Summer 2027 in a separate report by Lefty, recording $5.7 million (more than P356 million) in earned media value.

The actress and fashion personality has regularly attended major international fashion events, where her appearances and social media activity have drawn attention from fashion audiences worldwide.

According to Launchmetrics, Media Impact Value (MIV) allows brands to assign a monetary value to every post or article to measure its impact and identify contributions to brand performance across voices, channels and regions.

“This single measurement standard lets you compare and understand which strategies create the most media impact across print, online and social by reflecting the audience perspective. At Launchmetrics, our methodology is built on more than 15 years of experience, working with and for Fashion, Lifestyle and Beauty (FLB) brands globally, including China,” it posted on its website.

“Finely tuned with AI Machine Learning, the algorithm relies on both quantitative and qualitative attributes specific to the FLB industries (including audience engagement, industry relevance, source authority, and content quality) to ensure overall accuracy and relevance when benchmarking in the growing competitive landscape," it added.

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